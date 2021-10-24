Taiwan, US discuss UN participation ahead of milestone anniversary





A protester holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a layover after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, United States, January 14, 2017. REUTERS / Stephen Lam

TAIPEI, Oct. 24 (Reuters) – Taiwanese and US officials discussed how Taiwan can participate “meaningfully” in the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech to mark the half-decade of his country since joining the world body. Taiwan, using its official name of the Republic of China, occupied the Chinese seat at the United Nations until October 25, 1971, when it was rejected as the country’s representative in favor of the People’s Republic of China, which had won a civil election. war in 1949 and forced the Republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces and therefore has the exclusive right to represent Taiwan internationally. The democratically elected government in Taipei says that only it has this right. In a statement on Saturday evening, the US State Department said that US and Taiwanese officials met virtually on Friday for a “discussion focused on supporting Taiwan’s ability to meaningfully participate in the UN.” “The American participants reiterated the United States’ commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Organization and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and discussed ways to highlight the Taiwan’s ability to contribute to efforts on a wide range of issues, ”he added. Among the attendees were the State Department’s Acting Deputy Principal Assistant Secretary for International Organizations Hugo Yon, Deputy Assistant Secretary for China, Taiwan and Mongolia Rick Waters, and Taiwan’s de facto Deputy Ambassador to Washington, DC. Wang Liang-yu, the State Department said. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry thanked the United States for their “strong support.” Xi is due to speak on Monday on the 50th anniversary of what China calls restoration of legal seat at the United Nations Taiwan has been particularly angered by its inability to fully access the WHO during the COVID-19 pandemic, although China and the WHO say the island has received the help it needs. China has stepped up political and military pressure to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend itself if China attacks. Report by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/taiwan-us-discuss-un-participation-ahead-key-anniversary-2021-10-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos