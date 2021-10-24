Banners supporting Jokowi’s 7 years of leadership scattered across various regions





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Seven years of the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), a number of support banners with the slogan #KobarkanJokowi, #JokowiFokusWork, # Do Not Disturb Jokowi scattered in various cities and regions of Indonesia. The writings on the banners support President Jokowi’s government with unique and fun words such as “My focus is on the completion of the thesis, Pak Jokowi focusing on the completion of the development of Indonesia.” There were also banners that read “Seven years of dating alone have many challenges, not to mention building Indonesia” and “Thank you President Jokowi, achieve development centered on Indonesia”. The Popular Coalition (Kobar) claimed responsibility for the banners. Kobar felt that President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) seven years of leadership had brought Indonesia to big leaps and changes underway. Banners support 7 years of Jokowi government Read also : PDIP not only picks presidential candidates, Jokowi’s leadership relay is absolute Kobar National Coordinator Alan Singkali said President Jokowi’s vision of promoting Indonesian-centered development has elevated the dignity of the entire Indonesian nation. “The installation of these banners is an expression of our members towards Jokowi’s development vision which is in favor of Indonesia centered. Not only in Java and Sumatra, but throughout the archipelago, especially remote areas, underdeveloped and borderline, as we have seen in the success and majesty of the latest XX Papua PON event, “Alan Singkali said in a press release Thursday (10/21/2021). Jokowi’s work goal, which combines human development and infrastructure development, continued Alan, has narrowed the gap between strata, regions and other segments in Indonesia. Read also : PDIP not only picks presidential candidates, Jokowi’s leadership relay is absolute For example, the idea of ​​a mental revolution and the program of the highway of the sea, as well as the construction of a connecting road through Papua. “The president’s special attention to eradicating radicalism and hate speech has created a sense of security and comfort for all Indonesian citizens, especially the groups that have been marginalized so far,” he said. -he declares. Kobar calls on the public to continue supporting all the efforts and hard work of President Joko Widodo without being swayed by provocations and hate speech from certain elements. “Don’t bother him with various hoaxes or unproductive problems. There are still three years to complete development, which was at a standstill due to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Alan said. According to Alan, President Jokowi can focus on long jumps so long and if he still establishes communication and coalitions with the people. “Thank you, Pak Jokowi, because so far you have stuck with building a coalition with the people. Stay focused on the work, sir. We are the Coalition with the people behind you.

