Virginia Battle: why Democrats and Republicans aren’t excited





Beyond the Virginia election, where Democrats hope to do well, neither party is in an enviable position

Angered at being banned from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, Donald Trump announced he was launching his own platform, Truth Social | File photo – White House / Twitter

Both Democrats and Republicans are on hold, not giving the impression that they are about to generate a huge political dividend in the near future or even make a decisive appeal on what lies ahead of them. ‘here is the 2022 midterm election. In fact, in a sense all eyes are on November 2 when Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia hopes to enter the governor’s mansion after gaining the upper hand. Republican opponent. For many analysts this would be the first sign of what lies ahead next November and in terms of results in the House of Representatives and the Senate, where Democrats are clinging to slim majorities, especially in the Senate where almost all major legislation comes until the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the midst of the battle in Virginia, where only one poll calls it for Democrats by a very narrow margin, there’s a sideshow that started with none other than former President Donald Trump. Annoyed at having been excluded from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, the 45th president announced that he was launching his own platform, Truth Social, which promises its donors to fill the void created by large technology companies. After all, Trump thinks every now and then, if the Taliban can have a Twitter account, why can’t he? Since he was shown the door, there is something fundamentally wrong with the system, he argues.

What Trump fails to recognize is that he was only dismissed because of all the absurd, malicious and heinous material released, which led to extreme action positions that the former president and its supporters do not regret and take no action to remedy the problem. blatant lies that have been rejected by the courts. Connoisseurs say Truth Social isn’t set to make a foray until early next year and its grand entrance to the gala itself depends on a number of things, for example in the outcome of numerous legal proceedings, including criminal proceedings. . Plus, despite all the hype the former president made on the blogging front recently, this turned out to be a wet firecracker, which was soon folded.

Democrats have every reason to apprehend the Virginia election even though the last two presidential elections have seen the Commonwealth state vote for Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden. Despite McAuliffe’s best efforts to portray his opponent Glenn Youngkin as just a staunch follower of Trump, the Grand Old Party is hoping to capitalize on Biden’s declining approval ratings, especially among independents. And that’s one of the reasons both parties have aggressively courted the African-American vote and that of the minority groups that dot this state. Bidens’ approval rating in Virginia, according to two recent polls, is 48% and the disapproval figure is 52%. At the same time, it is pointed out that when McAuliffe won the gubernatorial race in 2013, then President Barack Obama’s approval rating was only in his 40s. Virginia’s rules are such that a governor cannot be elected back to back; hence the four-year break for McAuliffe.

Democrats worry about Virginia, but the GOP is more concerned about the potential fallout from Trump’s new social platform, with many convinced that the so-called social truth will only focus on reshuffling worn out theories and discredited in the November 2020 election, which Trump continues to uphold, has been stolen from him. Worse yet, he has a huge crowd of followers who believe him, as was recently seen at a noisy political rally in Iowa. The threat of the former president taking over a social platform comes at a time when Republicans are hoping to leave the past behind and launch a new political order that will hopefully turn things around in the 2022 legislative and senatorial elections. .

Within the GOP, Trump still has the numbers with almost 60% wanting him to be around politically, especially in 2024. At the same time, there is a clear group within the GOP, including senior and seasoned leaders. , who do not wish to see the former president in any active political role, or for that matter start to spin his far-fetched theories on the November 2020 elections.

When it comes to Trump, the problem for Democrats is that he cuts two paths: on the one hand, the more the group considers the former president to be an electoral asset through his out of control statements, the greater the risk that they get caught. an election year, especially if Bidens’ popularity ratings continue to sag; on the other hand, Democrats must keep in mind that Trump still has a large following with an enviable track of bags of money. Confronting Trump will be an expensive proposition; and therefore the temptation will be to let the former president sink politically on his own.

Virginia and November 2 will indeed be a revelation, as Democrats don’t expect much trouble in New Jersey that day, with the incumbent determined to keep his job. But beyond the gubernatorial election, Democrats and Republicans have their work cut out for them, and neither party is in an enviable position.

The writer was a former senior journalist in Washington, DC for 15 years covering North America and the United Nations

