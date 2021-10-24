Jokowi shares 3 legendary food recommendations in Makassar





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi have once again shared the latest downloads on President Joko Widodo’s Youtube account. This time the upload is about various culinary delights in Makassar, South Sulawesi. There are a variety of legendary culinary delights in the city of Makassar. In addition to seafood, dishes made with beef cooked in different ways can also be an option if you come to the town of Anging Mammiri. Former Deputy Mayor of Makassar, Dr. H Syamsu Rizal, revealed that the culture culinary Makassar has its own uniqueness, namely that the agrarian community loves the spicy taste and the maritime community loves the sweet chili sauce. “People express themselves with a hobby of eating. Because indeed, Makassar Bugis are famous for their culinary skills, taste power and pleasure in enjoying food,” Syamsu explained in a download on 22nd. October 2021. So, don’t be surprised if Daeng Town is also known as a culinary paradise for local residents and tourists. In fact, President Jokowi said he also always takes time for culinary tours in Makassar town amid his busy schedule of state duties. “Whenever you come to Makassar what you can imagine is typical food that is delicious on the tongue. This city is so rich in food with varied flavors and contents. There is Makassar coto, Konro soup, Brother soup, grilled fish and others. Everything is delicious. Everything is special. Makassar food makes us want to come back to this town“, wrote the caption of the video titled @JKWKULINER MAKASSAR EPISODE 1. Here are three recommendations for culinary places in Jokowi that you can include in your list of must-see visits while on vacation in Makassar. 1. Konro Karebosi This restaurant was founded on Karebosi Square in 1968. According to Muhammad Dhani Omara Labarani, grandson of Konro Karebosi owner, Konro means “pakon roang” bone or what cannot be used. “My grandfather saw the potential to be sold, possibly turned into a konro. Because the people of Makassar love to eat meat, meat for breakfast to meat back in bed, he doesn’t So it’s no surprise that the people of Makassar like to eat konro, ”Dhani explained. Konro himself only sells konro soup and grilled konro. Both are eaten with additional broth. But the difference is that grilled konro sauce is served separately, while konro soup is served combined. Konro Karebosi is cooked using the slow cooker method, which is a technique of cooking over low heat for a period of 4 to 5 hours. After that, the new konro can be served so that the seasoning is more ubiquitous. “If it’s burnt, it’s almost the same, the only difference is that it’s almost a little longer than the soup. Because if it’s grilled, it must be more tender”, a he explained again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/lifestyle/read/4692107/jokowi-bagikan-3-rekomendasi-kuliner-legendaris-di-makassar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos