The observer’s perspective on the winter crisis facing the NHS | Editorial observer

The call to protect the NHS was at the heart of the government’s Covid messages in the pandemic’s first year. Ministers have not always heeded their own instructions: Their delays in imposing the necessary social restrictions, not only in March 2020 but again and again, have intensified intolerable pressures on the NHS, increased the death rate and need for longer confinements. But ensuring that the NHS can continue to function was, along with saving lives, one of the two main goals of government policy in the early stages of the pandemic.

As we head into our second Covid winter, death rates from the virus are much lower, thanks to the vaccine rollout, although nearly 200 people still die from the disease every day. But the pressure on the NHS is no less than at the start of last winter. He underwent a quadruple crunch. Excess capacity is at an all-time low after a decade of underfunding and scarcity of capital investment; even before the pandemic, NHS hospitals were operating at near full capacity during the quieter summer months and there were several winters in which elective treatments had to be completely canceled. There is a long-term staffing crisis that affects all levels of the service, from consultants to health assistants, which means most hospitals are operating with severe staff shortages. Pressures on the NHS have been further accelerated by a crisis in social services, also caused by underfunding and understaffing, which the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has forecast will leave a tsunami of unmet need this winter. This will mean more people will end up in the hospital when they get sick and stay there longer because the care they need to get home is not available. On top of all this, the NHS has seen the most difficult 18 months in its history as urgent Covid cases have necessarily crowded out other types of health care and waiting lists for cancer treatment and surgery to relieve pain have skyrocketed.

NHS leaders warn of a system that cannot take much more. Even before the pandemic, the healthcare pact with the citizens if you need it, the NHS is here for you was regularly eroded by underfunding and understaffing. A year and a half after the start of the pandemic and the situation is even worse. Several large hospital trusts have been downgraded by the CQC due to declining standards of care. An NHS hospital trust had to restrict the supply of chemotherapy. The pressure on the ambulance service caused some people to put on hold for up to 10 minutes when they call 999 it may take hours for an ambulance to arrive even while people are lying in excruciating pain, and ambulances have to wait in long lines to put patients out of A&E.

There is probably worse to come. The vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization and death, but they did not completely eliminate it, as data shows that immunity conferred by vaccines wanes after six months. New Covid infections have reached nearly 50,000 per day and the number of deaths from Covid currently stands at over 1,000 per week. Infection rates in the UK are more than 18 times higher than in Spain and nine times higher than in France. Without action to control infections, the risk is that Covid rates will continue to rise and increase pressure on the NHS, leading to more deaths not only from Covid but other conditions that go untreated as a result. of the crisis.

The government is simply ignoring the warning signs. Health secretary Sajid Javid maintained in recent weeks that the NHS has been grappling with and the pressures manageable. This is incongruous with what hospital managers and frontline staff report. Boris Johnson remains ideologically determined to deceive the country by telling it that everything is under control and that there is nothing to fear, while Jacob Rees-Mogg pretended frivolously that Conservative MPs do not need to wear masks in the House of Commons because they know each other. Labor’s message on what it wants the government to do is unclear. Yet the government’s main scientific advisers have warned the need for caution and gradual restrictions to manage pressures on the NHS before it is too late.

The government risks repeating the same mistakes it has made time and time again: to ignore caution and allow it to act so late that the restrictions necessary to avoid a collapse in emergency health care will ultimately be greater. Accelerating the rollout of the vaccine booster is unlikely to sufficiently control infection rates. The government urgently needs to put in place its Winter Plan B, which includes mandatory masks in public places, advice for people to work from home if possible, and vaccination certificates for entry into bars and restaurants, which could further increase vaccination rates. But it needs to go beyond that: improving sickness benefits so that low-income people with symptoms of Covid can afford to test and self-isolate and invest in proper ventilation technology in places like schools. These are measures that will avoid having to resort to other social restrictions during the winter. It is better to implement them now rather than demanding more disruptive measures longer later.

Time and time again Boris Johnson has failed to take more moderate action here and now to prevent more deaths and even more severe restrictions on our lives later. All signs point to him about to make the exact same mistakes again, but it’s not too late for him to change course.