Pakistani minister thinks Imran Khan is more popular than Prime Minister Modi in India, netizens had fun





Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain at a press conference on October 23 claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. He further added that if Khan were to organize a rally in India, it would attract a larger crowd compared to what Prime Minister Modi could attract.

Fawad was responding to a question asked by a journalist. He said that if the relations between India and Pakistan improved, it would be beneficial for Pakistan as it would be able to provide a corridor between China and India through the CPEC. “But right now there is a government that hates Muslims in India. This is not something Pakistan says. Many independent world leaders are saying the same thing. Whether it is Gujarat, Assam or Kashmir, the Modi government has targeted Muslims and other minorities. It is because of his attitude that relations between India and Pakistan do not improve.

He added: “Otherwise Imran Khan is so popular among the general public in India that if he organized a rally in Delhi it would be more important than Prime Minister Modi does. Thus, the popularity of Imran Khan in India could have become a great chance to improve relations between India and Pakistan. Still, we couldn’t do it because of Narendra Modi.

Fawad again cried over Kashmir and said, “The common man of India should think about it. It would be very beneficial. Give Kashmir a solution. Give freedom to Kashmir. If you give freedom to Kashmir, it would be good for Pakistan. It would also be beneficial for India and the people of Kashmir. “

Internet users were amused by the statement “Khan more popular than PM Modi”

His statement on Imran Khan’s popularity in India is widely shared on social media platforms. Some even suggested that the declaration was the visible result of the “Pakistani government bhang policy” which was approved in October 2020.

Journalist Naila Inayat said: “Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger rally than Prime Minister Modi: Fawad Chaudhry. First results of the government’s bhang policy.

People arriving at Imran Khans Delhi jalsa. pic.twitter.com/g4jvPH7pp3

Naila Inayat (ailanailainayat) October 23, 2021

Twitter user LotusBharat said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not making such wild claims either.

Kejriwal bhi itni lambi nahin chhodta https://t.co/DHuuGlFqKu

Lotus (@LotusBharat) October 23, 2021

Another Twitter user, Nishit, imagined the scenario if Indian actresses organized a rally in Pakistan. He said: “If katrina kaif / priyanka chopra holds a rally in #pakistan, it will be bigger than Imran Khan aur log bhi maan jayenge ki tabdilli aa gayi.”

If katrina kaif / priyanka chopra holds a rally in #pakistan, it will be bigger than Imran Khan aur log bhi maan jayenge ki tabdilli aa gayi.https: //t.co/PUfpRZmzC4

(@The_NisHIT) October 23, 2021

India Today reporter Gaurav Sawant said: “At least now the provenance of the drugs is clear.

At least now the provenance of the drugs is clear https://t.co/lufBtfJUUM

GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) October 23, 2021 Pakistan has stopped trade, India has not

During the press conference, Fawad also claimed that it was India that had stopped trade with Pakistan. However, things turned out the other way around. In August 2019, when India abolished Article 370 of Kashmir, Pakistan became angry and imposed a trade ban with India. The prices of basic products like tomatoes have increased exponentially as local products were not sufficient to meet demand.

The situation worsened for the neighboring country, and in April 2021, the government led by Imran Khan decided to lift the ban on trade with India. Imran Khan, as trade minister, proposed lifting the ban. But there was a catch. Imran Khan himself categorically rejected Imran Khan’s proposal as Prime Minister of Pakistan, as if there were two people living inside Khan.

