To maintain momentum, PM meets with vaccine makers





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior executives from seven Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday to chart the way forward from the 100 crore vaccination mark. The manufacturers said PM leadership was a key factor in India, as it was able to deliver 100 crore doses of jabs in just nine months. Besides the Serum Institute of India, the meeting brought together representatives from six other vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and his deputy Pravin Pawar. The latest government data shows cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country topped 101.30 crore. The driving force After the meeting, Cyrus S. Poonawalla, President and CEO of the Serum Institute of India, maker of Covishield, said: Without him (Modi) and (he) headed the Ministry of Health, today India does not couldn’t have done a billion doses. There is no doubt in my mind about it. He said the Prime Minister was happy that the assurance given by the Serum Institute that it will make India self-sufficient in vaccines at the lowest possible price in the world has been fulfilled. The Prime Minister went out of his way and got the regulators to move very quickly and they also cooperated, he added. Poonawalla’s son and CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar C. Poonawalla, said: All over the world now countries are going to invest in vaccine production and India must stay ahead. We have discussed how to proceed with industry and government. A new chapter Zydus’ Pankaj Patel said Modi was the biggest factor in the development of the DNA-based Covid vaccine. PM has encouraged us from the very beginning saying that you are doing it and that the Indian government is on your side. Wherever you have a problem, we support you and that is why we were able to develop the vaccine. We hope that the new chapter of innovation will develop much faster and that India will become the most innovative country, he said. Over 75% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with nine states and EU territories administering the first dose to all eligible people. More than 31 percent of countries around 93 crore adults have received both doses, according to health ministry officials. So far, the entire adult population of nine states and Union Territories – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli – have received at least one dose of Covid Vaccine. Three vaccines – Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Sputnik V – are currently in use in the country’s Covid vaccination campaign. During the meeting, Modi discussed various issues, including further research on vaccines, sources said.

