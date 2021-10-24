Jokowi’s Seven Years of Silence

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The mood for October 20, 2021 seemed calm. There are no crowds at the Palace. To be revealed 7 years performance president’s government Joko Widodo. Even with the performance of the 2 year government of Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin.

The president’s agenda that day was to inaugurate Autonomy Expo 2021 at the Presidential Palace in Bogor. There are no other events. The day before, RI-1 paid a visit to Borneo. Plant mangroves and provide financial assistance to street vendors.

As of this writing, there has been no “sweet celebration” of the presidential inauguration. An event that is often organized to convey what has been achieved during the previous year. The palace guards made no noise.

His assistants too. Usually a number of economics ministers announce their achievements or what will be done in the future. Either orally or in writing in a press release. This time nothing.

Scribes also retrieve information about government accomplishments from discussion forums or tweets in cyberspace. The public sphere mainly discusses the eradication of corruption, freedom of expression or the quality of democracy, to the state debt.

Jokowi’s performance record in 7th grade is very controversial. However, there are still those who give appreciation. Supporters and critics have clashed over the name of the former mayor of Solo.

In the second period of the Jokowi administration, it was not easy. It has only been 5 months since the Cabinet Advanced Indonesia was affected by the Covid-19 storm. The government is seen jumbled up anticipating pagebluk.

No country is ready to face Covid-19. The excuses used by world leaders when they are at war with the corona epidemic. It was adopted by the leaders of this country. Until finally something was filtered out of the cabinet. Reshuffle.

Some argue that the Jokowi administration’s handling of Covid-19 is successful. Indonesia is considered the best in the region in the fight against the latent epidemic. One of those who mentioned it was the Nikkei Research from October 6, 2021.

Based on Covid-19 Recovery index, Indonesia leads the ASEAN countries. Indeed, the countries of the region are struggling to overcome the second wave, including Singapore, where the occupancy rate of hospitals is close to 100%.

However, the research that says this is the best treatment has become controversial. Because the victims of this epidemic have been recorded as the most important in the region. As of October 22, 2021, 143,153 people have died with 4,238,594 positive cases and 4,080,351 people have recovered.

The question of success in managing Covid-19 is relative. The threat of an increase in cases may still occur. The momentum of sloping cases should be used to boost vaccinations, which currently have not reached the president’s target of 70% of the population.

Yesterday’s position, which was vaccinated in phase I, reached 111,496,041 people. This figure represents around 50% of the national target of 208,265,720 people. The second vaccine reached 66,316,667 people. Still far from the 50% figure of course.

Storm Covid-19 crippled the economy. Until it reaches the bottom of the crust a positive number. Economic growth in 2020 registered a contraction of -2.07%. This figure is down from 2019 growth of 5.02%.

The least of Indonesia’s economic growth in 2020 is the lowest since 1998. When the currency crisis hit, the republic’s economy corrected -13.1%. The impact of pagebluk is only felt by Indonesia. Negative growth has occurred in other countries.

This condition is used as propaganda that the national economy is always better than that of other countries during the pandemic. For example, the United States recorded -3.5%, Singapore -5.8%, Hong Kong -6.1%, the European Union -6.4% and South Korea -1.01%.

Economic conditions are now starting to improve. In the second quarter of 2021, economic growth was recorded at 7.07%. The highest figure since 2004 also marks Indonesia’s exit from recession after three quarters of entry into the negative zone.

However, bonds left to reduce the crisis from a social and economic point of view are not cheap. Last year, the government allocated a budget of Rs 695.2 trillion to the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) of 2020.

The money is used to deal with the pandemic and to revive the economy through the distribution of social assistance to support the business world. He managed to keep the level of consumption in the positive zone.

Budget PEN this year is higher than last year. PEN’s original budget was Rs 669,430 billion. However, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, it rose to 744.75 billion rupees. The budget item is similar to last year.

The cost of economic and social recovery from the pandemic is not cheap. At the same time, the government still has the ambition to continue with lighthouse projects. Real examples are light rail projects, from new capitals to high speed trains that use the state budget.

Debt coffers have also swelled. Based on Bisnis’ records, the debt to GDP ratio continues to climb. In 2012, the debt ratio was recorded at 24% relative to GDP. In August 2021, it reached 40.85% with a cumulative debt of IDR 6 625 430 billion during this period.

This year, the debt-to-GDP ratio has the potential to reach 44.37%. With a debt expected to reach 7,101.6 trillion rupees. The debt ratio is higher than the government target set at 41% of GDP, even though the regulations are at the 60% threshold.

Of particular concern is the primary balance ratio. State revenue minus expenditure continued to register negative figures. This means that the government does not have the capacity to pay interest on the debt from income, so it has to add new debt, in addition to the need to pay off the main debt.

Meanwhile, the tax-to-GDP ratio continues to decline. In 2021, the tax rate is expected to reach 8.1%. In fact, company calculations only hit 7.99%. This means that tax revenues are dwindling and the ‘digging a hole’ must be fixed to cover the budget.

Government Jokowi tries to pursue economic inequalities by building infrastructure projects in remote areas of the country. From Sabang to Merauke, everything is full of projects. Even during a pandemic, undeterred, projects continue to be pursued.

The value of the investment continues to climb despite the pandemic. In 2020 there was a slight correction, but local investment actually increased. In the current year 2021, foreign investors have rushed in and buried their money.

Flagship project Jokowi what was felt during the completion of the Trans Java toll road and the production of over 700 kilometers of highways. The ambition of this 7th president is to build 2,000 kilometers of toll motorways.

Other things are airport projects, ports, power plants, dams and the like. However, a number of projects have sparked controversy because they are seen as unprofitable or not yet necessary. Examples are Kertajati Airport, Kuala Tanjung Port, and planned Cilamaya Port.

Catch-up efforts by developing these economic projects have not completely eradicated inequalities. The Gini ratio in 2019 was recorded at 0.382, an improvement over the legacy of SBY in 2014 of 0.394.

However, it has yet to reach its best position in 2004 of 0.327. In addition, in the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2015-2019, the Gini ratio is targeted to reach 0.36.

With the remaining 3 years of service, the President Jokowi able to fulfill the dreams that were sown 7 or 2 years ago? We certainly hope that everything will come true.

