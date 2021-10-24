Home Secretary traveled to Dubai to watch Indo-Pak match, why did Imran Khan call back?





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recalls Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid of the United Arab Emirates. Rashid was reportedly called in to deal with the prevailing security situation in Pakistan. Rashid was from the United Arab Emirates to watch the India-Pakistan match in the T20I. But he returned to Pakistan on Saturday. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may have made some big statements, but all is not well in Islamabad. This is why Imran immediately called on Sheikh Rashid to deal with the prevailing security situation.

Indeed, the radical Tahrir a Lubbek Pakistan (TLP) group in the neighboring country has announced that it will organize a large march in Islamabad against the detention of its leader Hafiz Hussain Rizvi. Sheikh Rashid reportedly sought approval from Imran Khan before he was in the UAE, but the situation in Pakistan changed so quickly that he was immediately recalled.

More than 500 soldiers and 1000 border soldiers from Pakistani paramilitary forces were deployed in Pakistan to prevent this TLP march. TLP announced a peaceful march after Friday prayers. According to the report, the TLP says that if their leaders are prevented from marching, they also have a plan B. The administration of the capital has approached the Interior Ministry for the deployment of troops. According to the report, troops have been deployed.

T20 World Cup: Beginning of prayers for victory for India, held by Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Indo-Pak T20 World Cup: “India is heavy! beaten in 5 out of 5 matches

T20 World Cup: India-PAK companies clash on Twitter ahead of India-Pak match

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/ind-vs-pak-home-minister-sheikh-rashid-went-to-dubai-to-watch-indiapakistan-match-imran-khan-suddenly-called-back-mc24-nu915-ta322-1188877-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos