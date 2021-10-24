Why Boris Johnson’s messy hair is a cultural phenomenon

It is Britain’s most famous mop. Boris Johnson’s unruly barnet has been the scene of many historic moments, from the European referendum to the battle against the coronavirus.

But is the Prime Minister inviting us when he claims that his blonde bombshell is just a product of random and competing forces of nature?

Most commentators believe that tousled hair is a calculated trick to appear like a commoner. It often matches his ill-fitting suit, barely tucked into his shirt, and his shuffling gait.

By rejecting the sleek, slick appearance of predecessors such as David Cameron and Tony Blair, he eschews his elitist upbringing.

But one only has to find photos of Johnson’s time at Oxford University’s Bullingdon Club, where he wore an evening gown and groomed hair, to see he looked very different. The higher he has been in politics, the more messy his appearance is.

Now, Keele University scholar Dominic Janes has studied this look and found that it has historical precedent.

The modern history professor said Charles James Fox is a soul mate to our current Prime Minister.

He was of blue blood because his mother was a descendant of Charles II and Frances Henry IV. Fox became a key figure in progressive British politics, championing the abolition of slavery, American independence and the French Revolution.

But as a teenager, he was what we call a dandy, with a strong taste for Parisian haute couture. He was sent to France by his family and returned with a wardrobe of red high-heeled shoes, gorgeous costumes, and hair tinted with powder blue.

Dominic, a cultural historian, said: During his early years in politics he was associated with a group of dandies who were called macaroni because they ate Italian pasta rather than British beef. At the time, it was widely regarded in England as unpatriotic and dangerous to health.

Yet Fox later transformed his appearance and became an anti-dandy. He even denounced his rivals as elitists and aligned himself with ordinary Britons.

Our own Boris Johnson has retained some of his elitist traps, including his love of quoting Latin and the classics. But the general public has warmed up to his wind tunnel-clad look as it shows he’s far from perfect.

He made us believe that he is one of us, with a propensity to make mistakes.

Dominic also traces that studied look with Boriss’s attempts to win the Red Wall.

The historian, who has written a book on British dandies due out early next year, has hit the nail on the head.

But Boris is also an outlier as few could achieve what he and Charles Fox achieved in dress and politics. Yes, we had Labor Michael Foot and Jeremy Corbyn, who were downright scruples, but they didn’t both win the general election.

In fact, it also revealed what former First Lady and US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called the double standard applied to women running for political office.

In an interview with Mary Beard for the BBC Inside Culture, she estimated that the shed spent a total of 25 days dressing, doing her hair and doing makeup during the two-year period she attended. the presidency against Donald Trump.

I did this because it’s one aspect of the so-called double standard. You know, the men take a shower, shake their heads and go out, Clinton said.

She describes Boris Johnson’s hair phenomenon as perfectly charming. But imagine how ridiculous she would have drawn if Shed had tried this approach.

So swaggering blonde ambition can equal high office, but only if your name is Boris. For women, Johnson hair embodies inequality.

