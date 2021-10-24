Recep Tayyip Erdogans Tour of Africa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently embarked on a tour of Africa where he made visits to Angola, Togo and Nigeria. It is no coincidence that Mr. Erdogan chose to visit Angola, Togo and Nigeria, because as the saying goes, birds of the same feather come together. In the leaders of the three African countries, Mr. Erdogan finds leaders cut from the same fabric as him.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and the largest economy. It is also Africa’s largest oil producer. However, years of maladministration marked by corrosive corruption and rudderless leadership have left the country and its long-suffering citizens on the brink of collapse.

Angola is Africa’s second largest oil producer after Nigeria. The country is endowed with vast oil reserves. However, the country’s troubled past includes the horrors of a protracted civil war that lasted from 1975 to 2002 and the totally corrupt and ignorant dictatorial government of Mr. Jose Eduardo dos Santos who was in power from 1975 to 2017. The devastating combination The Angolan civil war and the ruinous corruption of the government of Mr. José Eduardo dos Santos, which turned the Commonwealth of Angola into his family’s personal fund, allowed millions of long-suffering Angolans to stay firmly grappling with overwhelming poverty.

Unlike Nigeria and Angola, Togo is not an oil producing country. The country is poor without a lot of natural resources. But to make the country’s stingy fate worse was the iron dictatorship wielded like a club by the Gnassingbe family. Eyadema Gnassingbé was in power from 1967 until his death in 2005. He was immediately replaced by his son Faure Gnassingbé in 2005, who has been in power since with embarrassing little to show.

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a constant on his country’s political scene since 1994. He has been President of Turkey since 2014 and under him one of the most liberal Muslim-majority countries in the world has come under the spotlight . autocracy especially since a failed coup attempt in 2016.

What immediately binds Turkey, Angola, Togo and Nigeria is the fact that the quartet of countries are ruled by leaders who prefer the toxicity of intolerance and autocracy to the refreshing freedom that democracy evokes everyday.

If the world is to free itself from the cloud of poverty that suffocates children and their families in many countries of the world, the power must truly and fully belong to the people, and to the people alone. In every country in the world, people must be able to choose how and by whom to freely express their power.

Under Mr. Erdogan, Turkey, which was previously a secular state marked by tolerance and prosperity, experienced a serious erosion of democratic rights and freedoms. Citing the failed coup attempt of 2016, Erdogan fully and freely sated his autocratic appetites by putting journalists, artists, artists, political opponents behind bars or tried by a compromised judicial system. The international community has largely turned a blind eye to what is happening in the country because Turkey serves as an enclosure for millions of refugees who would otherwise flock to the European Union and other countries.

The questions are obvious: are economic prosperity and democratic freedoms mutually exclusive? Is there some kind of rivalry between economic prosperity and democratic freedoms? Is there ever a conflict between economic prosperity and democratic freedoms? If there is, which of the two desirable ones should gain the upper hand?

Because Africa as a continent has failed, despite its vast natural and human resources, to keep pace with the development of other continents, thus ensuring prosperity for its diverse populations, it has always been a playground for foreign executives looking to get cheap results. political points or cover up their failures at home or abroad.

Most of the countries that engage in this kind of diplomatic laundering are countries with questionable human rights records. China is a prime example. Because these countries attach little importance to the rights of their own citizens, they do not hesitate to export their cruelty to the countries where they take root in the name of bilateral and trade relations. Africa is a favorite destination. To change this discourse, African countries must look at themselves and resolve to no longer serve as a playground for foreign autocrats.

Nigeria, as the most populous country and the largest economy in Africa, must once again take the lead in efforts that are invariably in favor of the defense of democracy, which is the best guarantee that African children will live a life. future better than the present. Nigeria must demand that every country that seeks to engage with it at any level to obtain certain democratic and human rights credentials. This demand must be deep because as countries slide into dictatorship, their leaders perfect the evil act of disguising foul-smelling dictatorships as variables of democracy. Of course, it is not easy. It would take a lot of courage and introspection.

Under Mr. Buhari, Nigeria is certainly not ready for this exercise of introspection and circumspection. Wouldn’t that be reckless daring for a country where the government has deliberately tried to curtail democratic freedoms since 2015 to berate another country over democracy or demand that another country prove its democratic credentials?

Moreover, for a country to do so on a solid footing, it must ensure that it has viable economic options and alternatives to keep the heads of its citizens above economic waters of more. more stormy. Unfortunately, Nigeria, Angola and Togo do not have these options at the moment. Worse yet, the incumbent leaders in all three countries share striking and surprising similarities with Erdogan.

As Mr. Erdogan holds up a handful of Greek gifts, Nigeria must beware of the poisoned chalice he represents and presents. Putting people and their well-being above cleverly disguised but nonetheless ruthless dictatorial inclinations is more important in the long run than illusory giving. In addition, respect for democratic rights and freedoms trumps dictatorship as the best guarantee of economic prosperity and growth.

Kene Obiezu,

Abuja