Xi Jinping – Committed to advancing the cause of the UN for a better world

by Xinhua writer Shi Xiaomeng

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) – “It is incumbent on every responsible statesman to answer the questions of our time and make a historic choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission.”

As the leader of a great country that is playing an increasingly important role in today’s increasingly interconnected and changing world, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who called for the The United Nations General Assembly in September has already given its response.

Committed to his flagship vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi has, among other efforts, led China, the world’s most populous and largest developing country, to continuously deepen and expand its cooperation. with the United Nations, a universal, representative and authoritative international organization.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the rightful seat of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations, Xi is expected to reaffirm Beijing’s support for the United Nations cause, redouble China’s efforts for international cooperation, and re-energize the United Nations. global action for a better world.

FUTURE-ORIENTED VISION

In the eyes of former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Xi is “a man with a vision for the future.”

During his tenure as UN chief, Ban interacted with Xi on several occasions. One of the most unforgettable, he told Xinhua in a recent interview, is how Xi went to great lengths to promote ratification of the hard-won Paris Agreement on climate change, a serious threat to humanity which has long been at the top of the UN agenda hierarchy.

A major breakthrough came when Xi invited Ban, then US President Barack Obama, to visit the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on September 3, 2016, a day before the opening of the G20 summit in Hangzhou.

In a “very unexpected event,” Ban recalled, both Xi and Obama handed him the instrument of ratification of the Paris Agreement.

“It was historic,” Ban said, explaining that such a joint initiative by China and the United States was “vital” as it urged other parties to speed up the ratification process. Two months after the Hangzhou event, the agreement officially entered into force.

“If it hadn’t been for President Xi Jinping’s initiative, we wouldn’t have the Paris agreement on climate change even now. Then I really sighed in deep relief,” Ban told Xinhua. “The world has been saved.”

Since then, China has further intensified its careful transformation towards green development. Xi has now announced that China aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, meaning the developing country will complete the largest reduction in emissions intensity of carbon in the shortest time in world history.

“There is only one Earth in the universe and we, humanity, have only one homeland,” Xi told the United Nations Office at Geneva in 2017. “We don’t. must not only think of our own generation, but also take responsibility for the future “.

RESULTS-BASED ACTIONS

“Actions speak louder than words,” Xi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a telephone conversation in May. “The Chinese always keep their words and do what they say.”

When the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by UN member states in 2015, Xi called it a “high-level checklist” because its primary goal requires ending all poverty.

“No region or poor person will be left behind,” Xi promised. Under his strong leadership, just five years later, China eliminated absolute poverty, reaching the goal 10 years earlier than expected.

China’s success in the fight against poverty has greatly contributed to global development, one of the three pillars of the work of the United Nations. Guterres congratulated Xi in person for this achievement, saying that “this extraordinary result is a reason for hope and inspiration for the whole community of nations.”

Indeed, with Xi at the helm, China has become an ever stronger power for common development, providing more aid and generating more opportunities for other countries.

Its contribution to global growth remained the highest for 15 consecutive years. China has provided US $ 63 billion in development assistance to 166 countries and international organizations. Xi’s “Belt and Road” initiative has become the world’s largest platform for international cooperation.

Given the current circumstances, especially the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, presented a global development initiative with the aim of guiding the global development towards a new stage of equilibrium, coordinated and inclusive growth.

“We must foster more equal and balanced global development partnerships, forge greater synergy between multilateral development cooperation processes and accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Mr. Xi.

Addressing the Second United Nations World Conference on Sustainable Transport earlier this month, Xi reiterated China’s commitment to common global development.

“We will contribute more to global development while pursuing our own development,” he said.

DECENTRAL MULTILATERALISM

Meeting global challenges and building a better future for humanity requires concerted international cooperation, which would not be possible without genuine commitment and effective practice of multilateralism.

In Xi’s eyes, the United Nations, as the banner of multilateralism, is “the central institution for dealing with international affairs through cooperation.” Under his leadership, China has stepped up support for the world organization to play a greater role in promoting world peace and development.

During his debut at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015, Xi announced China’s decision to establish a China-UN Peace and Development Fund. To date, China has provided US $ 120 million to the fund and launched 112 cooperation projects.

Today, China is the second largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and has provided more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council.

She strongly opposes the threat or willful use of force in international affairs and has taken an active part in the search for political solutions to major regional and global disputes on the basis of justice and equity. .

Faced with various forms of pseudo-multilateralism emerging from the combined impact of profound global changes and an unprecedented pandemic, Xi rose to the challenge and pushed strongly for true multilateralism.

“In the world, there is only one international system, that is to say the international system with the United Nations at its center. There is only one international order, that is, the international order based on international law. And there is only one set of rules, namely the fundamental norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, ”Xi said.

All countries should act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, refrain from pursuing unilateralism and hegemony, and should not use multilateralism as a pretext to form small circles or stir up ideological confrontation, did he declare.

The United Nations, he suggested, “should raise the banner of true multilateralism and serve as a central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for it. future of the world “.

Citing the 50th anniversary of the reestablishment of China’s legal seat at the United Nations, Xi told the United Nations General Assembly in September that China “will continue its active efforts to promote China’s cooperation with the United Nations. to a new level “.

“China is still a builder of world peace, a contributor to world development, a defender of international order and a provider of public goods,” he said. “China will continue to provide the world with new opportunities through its new development.”

(Xinhua correspondents Du Baiyu, Lu Rui, and Zhou Siyu in Seoul also contributed to the story.)