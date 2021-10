Donald Trump fights Electric Avenue copyright claim, citing absolute presidential immunity

Legal documents filed in New York City court show how, in September of last year, the campaign’s video tweet was viewed more than 13.7 million times, liked more than 350,000 times and retweeted 139,000 times , attracting nearly 50,000 comments. The video was later deleted by Twitter following the copyright challenge.

Despite Grant’s offer to settle last year, attorneys for Mr Trumps prepared a case claiming the lawsuit should be deported.

They filed a motion to dismiss, claiming that the music had been played in the video under fair use, a doctrine allowing copyright material to be reproduced without permission under special circumstances. They also insisted that it was being used for satirical purposes, rather than to broadcast the song itself.

But in September, U.S. District Court Judge John Koeti dismissed the motion to dismiss because the use of the song amounted to a massive copy of music to accompany a political campaign ad.

The latest documents, which include the presidential immunity defense among other legal arguments, have been filed in recent days by lawyers for Mr. Trump.

This will also be rejected by the court in due course.

Grants attorney Brian Caplan of Reitler Kailas & Rosenlatt told the Sunday Telegraph: No president is above the law. Donald Trump, as president, has consistently complained about China’s contempt for American intellectual property rights because it was incumbent upon him to do so.

However, when it comes to Eddy Grant, Mr. Trump actually did exactly what he accused China of doing. He ignored and violated Mr. Grants’ rights to Electric Avenue, his flagship work.

Claiming absolute presidential immunity, after its fair use defense has been solidly rejected by the court, is a ludicrous and desperate position that will also be rejected by the court in due course.

Electric Avenue was released on Grants Killer on the Rampage album. It became one of the best-known songs of 1983, in part because its backing video was well received on MTV. The song reached number two on the charts and lost the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song to Billie Jean by Michael Jackson.

Grant, whose other hits include I Dont Wanna Dance, now lives in the Caribbean.

A number of musicians, including the Rolling Stones and Neil Young, have complained that Trump has used their music without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/10/24/donald-trump-fights-electric-avenue-copyright-claim-citing-presidential/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos