Politics
PM Modi applauds role of health workers in milestone of 100 crore vaccination in India
On his monthly Mann Ki Baat show, Modi praised health workers for the vaccine step and said he knew they would spare no effort to immunize the country’s population.
The success of our vaccination campaign shows India’s ability and the strength of the “sabka Prayas” (collective effort) mantra, he said. Modi said the country is moving forward with new energy and enthusiasm after crossing the 100 crore dose milestone of the Covid vaccine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister’s monthly address to the nation usually airs on the last Sunday of each month, but in October it airs the penultimate Sunday.
This month’s Mann Ki Baat program will take place on the 24th. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi invites all of you to share your ideas for this month’s episode, the Prime Minister said in a tweet earlier this week.
In the last speech in September, Prime Minister Modi urged people to continue to follow the Covid protocol and to ensure that no one is excluded from the circle of vaccination safety. Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country celebrates Maryada Purshottam Shri Rams’ victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid as well.
He had highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, PM Modi compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the campaign of the National Water Missions Cath the Rain.
Prime Minister Modi recently praised the collective spirit of the 130 crore-strong New India for reaching the 100 crore vaccination milestone.
He congratulated the nation and called it “a triumph of Indian science, Indian enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore”. Congratulations to India for crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to achieve this feat, “he said in a tweet.
