Student protests in Indonesia end 7th year of Jokowi administration

Asia-Pacific Report Press Office

Student protesters staged protests in several cities across Indonesia to mark the seven-year administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, CNN Indonesia reports.

The protests took place as President Widodo left Jakarta to officiate at the opening of a palm oil processing plant owned by the PT Jhonlin group in South Kalimantan.

The biggest protest took place in Jakarta on Thursday, where protesters led by the National Association of University Student Executives (BEM SI) marched from the National Library to the State Palace in central Jakarta.

Protesters were arrested at the horse statue due to a police blockade. However, there was no physical confrontation and the student took turns giving speeches in front of the police blockade.

“Today, we are not here to exist, but to bring clear substance,” Boy, a representative from Tanjung Karang Polytechnic, said during the action near the horse statue.

Protesters read 12 requests after being prevented from approaching the State Palace.

One of the demands was that a regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) be issued to overturn the revisions to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) law.

A similar action also took place in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.

The difference was that the Makassar students blocked Jalan Sultan Alauddin Street, stopped two trucks, and set old tires on fire.

The student action field coordinator in Makassar, Razak Usman, criticized the government’s alleged bias in development and demanded that President Widodo develop pro-people policies.

“We demand the maintenance of legal supremacy, reject the constitutional amendments, reject the omnibus law, want the revocation of law number 19/2019, reject the simultaneous regional elections, reject the removal of fuel subsidies and urge Jokowi to solve the treatment of Covid-19, ”Usman said.

Students from Semarang, the capital of Central Java Province, organized a long walk from the Old City to the office of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Upon arriving at the governor’s office, they took turns giving speeches. A number of different issues were discussed, including resolving past human rights violations, the omnibus law on job creation and the weakening of the KPK.

“What has resulted from Jokowi so far?” Where are his promises? », Asked the coordinator of the action Fajar Sodiq.

“Resolving the human rights violations of the past is not being heard, the omnibus law oppresses ordinary people and we are now witnessing efforts to weaken the KPK. Or [are the results of] Jokowi’s job?

As the students demonstrated, President Widodo was on a visit to South Kalimantan where he was officiating at the opening of a biodiesel plant, a bridge and monitoring vaccinations against covid-19.

The biodiesel plant, located in Tanah Bumbu, is managed by the PT Jhonlin group owned by Samsudin Andi Arsyad alias Haji Isam.

President Widodo said he appreciated turning palm oil into biodiesel and said he hoped other countries would follow Jhonlin’s lead in turning palm oil into biofuel.

“Downstream, industrialization, you have to do it and you have to force yourself to do it. For this reason, I have great respect for what is being done by the PT Jhonlin group in building a biodiesel plant, ”Widodo said.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace Indonesia released a damning new report on Indonesia’s palm oil industry and the devastation of tropical forests.

Translated by James Balowski for Indoleft News. The original title of the article was “Demo in several cities, Jokowi inaugurates a factory in South Kalimantan”.