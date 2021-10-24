Politics
Nation urged to get Covid-19 booster to protect freedom and Christmas
The Prime Minister and senior health officials are calling on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as concern mounts over rising infection levels ahead of Christmas.
Boris Johnson said the vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic, while NHS Englands National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said a recall would protect the freedom and Christmas we have all won.
Repeated calls for people to be bitten come as Mr Johnson resists calls from health officials for tighter restrictions despite the growing number of cases.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would not would be activated only if it was under significant pressure.
Plan B includes advice on working from home and the mandatory use of face masks.
Mr Johnson, who said there were no plans for another lockdown, said: Vaccines are our way through this winter.
We have made phenomenal progress, but our work is not yet finished, and we know that vaccine protection can decline after six months.
To ensure your safety, the safety of your loved ones and everyone around you, please obtain your reminder when you receive the call.
We can and will beat this virus, but only if we listen to science and take care of each other.
This is a call to everyone, whether you are eligible for a booster, have not yet received your second dose, or your child is eligible for a dose, vaccines are safe, they save lives and allow us to get out of this pandemic.
People eligible for recalls include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in nursing homes, and frontline health and social service workers.
Professor Powis, who said this week that the NHS is feeling exceptionally busy, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph that it will undoubtedly be a difficult winter.
He wrote: To maximize the impact of the immunization program, we must all continue to act responsibly.
The more of us show up for our booster shot and the more we maintain our resolve to help limit the spread of infection, the more likely we are to stay healthy.
Professor Powis said at this time last year that there were more than 6,800 people hospitalized with Covid, and this weekend the figure is 6,405, but in 2020 the country was still six weeks away of the world’s first vaccination.
The calls for people to get their recalls come after Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the number of cases and death rates are currently unacceptable.
He said measures such as working from home and wearing masks are so important in efforts to control the spread of Covid.
Speaking in a personal capacity, Professor Openshaw, Imperial College London, told BBC Breakfast: I am very worried that there will be another lockdown Christmas if we do not act soon.
We know that with public health measures, the time to act is immediate. There is no point in delaying.
If you delay, you will need to take even more stringent action later. Immediacy of the response is absolutely vital if you are to get things under control.
We all really, really want a wonderful family Christmas where we can all get together.
If this is what we want, we have to put these measures in place now in order to reduce transmission rates so that we can actually get together and see each other at Christmas.
Professor Openshaw was asked what he would say to people who are concerned about what they can do to stop the spread of the virus in the event the government does not reintroduce measures.
He told the program: I think you are taking matters into your own hands. Don’t necessarily wait for government policy.
I’m very, very reluctant now to go to crowded spaces because I know about one in 60 people in a crowded space is going to get the virus.
If you can, cycle to work, avoid public transport. I think I’m doing everything in your power to try to reduce the transmission. Do not wait for the government to change its policy.
The sooner we all take action, the sooner we can reduce this rate of transmission and the greater the prospect of spending Christmas with our families.
Meanwhile, The Observer reports that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) contacted local authorities on Friday to assess their level of support for the immediate rollout of Winter Plan B.
The government said as of 9 a.m. yesterday (Saturday) there had been 44,985 other laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.
