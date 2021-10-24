Rebana and South West Java regions to absorb investments of up to Rs.392 trillion





DRAWING. The Rebana and South West Java regions are estimated to absorb investments of up to Rs 392 trillion.

Journalist: Ridwan Nanda Mulyana | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Development in the West Java (Jabar) region continues to advance rapidly. Among a number of potential areas, the Tambourine area and South West Java are under development that are poised to attract investment. The head of the One Stop Investment Agency for Integrated Licensing of West Java Province (DPMPTSP), Noneng Komara Nengsih, said the development of the two areas has received support from the central government, through the publication of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 87 of 2021 concerning the acceleration of development. from the tambourine region and the southwestern region of Java. . With reference to the regulations, the Tambourine zone covers seven regions, namely the regencies of Subang, Sumedang, Indramayu, Majalengka, Kuningan, Cirebon and Cirebon. Meanwhile, the development of the South West Java region covers the regencies of Sukabumi, Cianjur, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis and Pangandaran. Referring to the presidential decree signed by President Joko Widodo on September 9, 2021, Noneng explained, the development of the Tambourine and Southwest Java region contains 162 programs, with an investment value of around 392,400 billion. of rupees. “This amount is an investment that should be funded by APBN, APBD, BUMD, BUMN and the private sector,” Noneng said when contacted by Kontan.co.id, Friday 10/22 . Read also: Ridwan Kamil hopes that the development policy of Cirebon-Kertajati-Patimban will be published soon Noneng said the development of southwest Java, also known as Arumanis, will focus on the tourism, maritime and agricultural sectors. He explained that there are 81 programs with an investment value of 157.7 trillion rupees for the development of South West Java. In total, 81 programs are divided into four development master plans. First of all, the master plan for infrastructure development which contains 59 programs with a total investment of Rp 135.3 trillion. Second, the master plan for the development of the maritime sector which contains 8 programs with an investment of 3.1 trillion Rp. Third, the master plan for the development of the agro-food sector which contains 5 programs with an investment value of Rp 330 billion. Fourth, the master plan for the development of the tourism sector which contains 9 programs with a value of Rp 19,000. billion rupees. As for the Rebana area, the development plan will focus on the development of a new urban area with the concept of life, work and play. According to Noneng, 13 new cities are ready to be developed by investors, with a total investment of 234.6 trillion rupees. “Currently there are 9 areas in Rebana that are ready to accept investors to invest in West Java,” Noneng said. Noneng did not disclose in detail which regional projects are mentioned, or which investors have committed to invest. Certainly, it ensures that the Rebana region is also supported by infrastructure developments to international standards such as the port of Patimban, the Aerocity Kertajati and the Cisumdawu toll road. Noneng added that to support the infrastructure in the tambourine area, the Grand Cirebon Waste Treatment and Final Treatment Site (TPPAS) and the Jatigede Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) have also been built. Commitment to invest in WJIS 2021 To attract investor interest to invest in West Java, the West Java Investment Summit (WJIS) 2021 was held on October 21-22, 2021. Noneng revealed that projects worth Rs 41 trillion were being held. offered in two days of WJIS 2021. “Projects which are at the commitment stage and need to be monitored amount to Rs.6.5 trillion,” Noneng said. Read also: Government encourages creative industries to thrive amid Covid-19 pandemic MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Ridwan Nanda Mulyana

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

