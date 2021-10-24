The Observer’s Perspective on Donald Trumps Truth Social | Editorial observer





In Donald Trump’s life story, in his eyes an epic epic of unparalleled achievement, these are the wild years. After the U.S. Electoral College confirmed its defeat in 2020, an outcome it still falsely disputes, Trump plunged into despair. He sulked, he raged, he conspired. Yet the January 6 coup plot was a step too far. He was cast into outer darkness.

Trump has lost the White House chair of intimidation and the President’s ability to grab global attention instantly. The ban imposed by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which belatedly admitted he posed a threat to democracy, was personally hurtful. Trump has been cut off from social media and his base of supporters. He was almost silenced.

What worse fate could there be for a narcissist who seeks constant attention and approval? Exiled in his luxurious Florida estate, the Elbe of the Everglades, Trump has struggled to find his voice since. Last week he made his debut. The result: the so-called Truth social media app, launched next year.

The new company behind the app, Trump Media and Technology Group, plans to deliver what it calls anti-awakening news, debate and entertainment to Americans deprived of honest and impartial media. This is utter drivel, of course, from the mouth of the most blatant liar in modern American history.

Abusing the truth as only Trump can, Truth Social will more likely prove to be both false and anti-social. It is his way of regaining lost ground, before a desired presidential return in 2024. It is a political propaganda platform intended to magnify and exploit the hatred, ignorance and prejudices on which it feeds. Members of Parliament, please note: Trump is the ultimate definition of online mischief.

This selfish attempt to defeat the tyranny of big tech is a long business plan. The new app is remarkably similar to Twitter, which has over 200 million users. Previous American attempts to develop an alternative conservative social space have failed. Although the shares of the new company initially soared, its USP is too dependent on Trump’s continued appeal.

This appeal seems increasingly fractured. Trump has come under fire from Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, and other Republicans who fear his obsession with overturning the 2020 result will distract from Joe Bidens’ mistakes ahead of the country’s midterm election. Congress next year.

A first test will take place on November 2 when Democratic-leaning Virginia elects a governor. Polls there currently suggest a stalemate. Trump, meanwhile, is also under legal pressure. His family business faces a fraud investigation. He was recently questioned under oath for more than four hours in a civil trial in New York.

Steve Bannon, one of his best-known former aides, has been found guilty of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in the Jan.6 inquest and faces possible criminal charges. Ever since Trump ordered all his minions to act the same, the legal target pinned to his back has become more and more inescapable.

Yet, for all that, Trump remains the first choice of Republican voters for the party’s presidential nomination. His average favorable / unfavorable rating is almost identical to that of Bidens among the general electorate. And it showed how dangerous it can be when it reaches large audiences, which is why Truth Social is concerning.

Will Trump resurrect from the depths, like the shapeless monsters imagined by the great 19th-century Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev? Life is like an unsuspecting man sitting in a small boat on a calm, boundless ocean, he wrote. Then one of the monsters begins to emerge from the darkness, rising higher and higher, becoming more and more repulsive, clearly discernible … Another minute and its impact will overturn the boat.

For now, Trump’s monstrous outline is blurry, his voice muffled. He waits for the day destined for Turgenev, when he plans, once again, to capsize the state ship. To what we say: all on the bridge!

