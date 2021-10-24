Xi’s “story resolution”: 3 things to know

BEIJING – Senior Chinese Communist Party officials are set to consider a key resolution that would leave President Xi Jinping’s mark on the party’s 100-year history.

The “history resolution” to be discussed at the Central Committee plenary session next month would be only the third of its kind, after documents used by Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping to reshape China’s political landscape. Here are three things to know.

What are “resolutions on history?”

These are documents of great importance to the party. Their main objective is to define an official historical narrative and to set a direction for future policy. In practice, they served as tools to end power struggles and unrest, and solidify the central position of the leader.

The first resolution, in 1945, was the culmination of the “Rectification Movement” under which Mao’s political opponents were purged.

At that time, Mao’s hold on power was not absolute. The rectification movement influenced other senior officials on its side by forcing dissidents to confess their past ideological transgressions through harsh “self-criticism.”

The “Resolution on Certain Issues in the History of Our Party” called past policies “mistakes” and “deviations” and firmly established Mao as the sole ruler of the country.

Deng’s “Resolution on Certain Issues in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People’s Republic of China” in 1981 recognized Mao’s “mistakes” in an effort to quell the unrest following the Cultural Revolution. But it also reinforced Mao Zedong’s thinking as the party’s ideological pillar alongside Marxism-Leninism, arguing that Mao’s successes should be viewed separately from the mistakes of his “later years.”

The resolution defined a role for the market in the Chinese economy, marking the end of the Mao era and the beginning of that of Deng.

What should the third resolution say?

Xinhua reported on Monday that the Party Central Committee is expected to consider a “key resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party’s 100-year efforts.”

The break with the titles of the other resolutions – historical “experience” rather than “questions” – can be significant. It is believed that there has been a fierce debate within the party over whether to move forward with the resolution, and observers have suggested the tweak could represent a concession to overcome objections from opponents.

Details have yet to be revealed, but the party’s explanation of the resolution’s goal focuses on establishing Xi’s basic position and authority, and achieving “the great rejuvenation.” of the Chinese nation ”and of the“ Chinese dream ”, as new imperatives.

While the other resolutions repudiated eras of the past, Xi is generally expected to avoid such risky measures as denying the past or trying to change his mind about the Cultural Revolution or the Tiananmen Square crackdown. . Instead, he should showcase the accomplishments of Mao and Deng, as well as Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, before touting his own results from that angle.

Xi has set as the “centennial goals” the construction of a “moderately prosperous society” as well as the creation of a “great modern socialist country” by 2049, the 100th anniversary of modern China. The resolution may seek to present the first as a historic success and the end of an era, while setting the second as the goal of a new era.

The document should stress the importance of Xi Jinping’s thought alongside Marxism-Leninism and Mao Zedong’s thought for the “new stage of socialism with Chinese characteristics”.

What does Xi hope to achieve?

The Chinese leader is widely believed to have three key goals in mind. First, he wants to become the third Chinese leader to issue a resolution on history, after Mao and Deng. Second, he wants to position himself as a charismatic figure on par with Mao by producing a resolution of similar length and quality to the latter. And third, he wants to establish a hierarchy of historic Chinese leaders with him and Mao at the top, followed by Deng, then Jiang and Hu, preparing to eventually hand over the reins to Jiang’s faction.

The move should allow Xi to win a rare third term in the Communist Party convention next fall. Mao had also used historical accounts as a tool to strengthen his grip on power.

But there are glaring differences between past resolutions issued under Mao and Deng. Mao used his document to pave the way for authoritarian rule. Deng, on the other hand, called for a ban on personality cults in any form and enshrined the idea of ​​collective leadership, based on the lessons of China’s Cultural Revolution. Xi, who has often been compared to Mao, could once again rewrite the party narrative to downplay Deng’s warnings.

Past resolutions on history not only reshaped power structures in China, but also had far-reaching effects on the world beyond. It remains to be seen what impact Xi’s new approach will have on Chinese history.