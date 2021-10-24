Politics
New drone policy: PM Modi asks young people to seize new opportunities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country’s youth to come forward and take advantage of the opportunities created by the new drone policy.
Addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show Mann ki baat, Modi also announced India’s aspiration to become the leading country in drone technology and asserted that the government is taking steps to make this dream come true.
After the introduction of the new drone policy on August 25, many foreign and domestic investors have invested in drone startups. Many companies are setting up manufacturing units. The military, navy and air force have placed orders for more than 500 crore with Indian drone companies. And that’s just the start and we don’t have to stop there, Modi said.
Modi also said the new drone policy has saved the hassle of filling out multiple forms and the previous requirement to make a payment has also been removed in the new regime.
It has been indicated that the drones used for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will be deployed for several needs, including transport, delivery of goods to homes or assistance in case of emergency or surveillance of public order.
A few days ago, nanourea was sprayed into agricultural fields using drones in the Bhavnagar region of Gujarat. Drones are also playing their part in the COVID vaccination campaign. We saw an example of this in Manipur, where the vaccine was delivered to an island by drone. Telengana had also completed trials of vaccine delivery by drones. Not only are these drones used to monitor many large infrastructure projects. A young student used a drone to save the lives of fishermen, Modi said.
He also pointed out that India is one of the first countries in the world to prepare digital land registers in its villages using drones. Modi pointed out that previously the real potential of drones was not used because there were several restrictions.
Technology, which should have been seen as an opportunity, was seen as a risk. If you wanted to fly a drone for any job then licensing and authorization was such a problem that people gave up. We decided to change our mindset and embrace new trends, he said.
Voice for local
Modi also urged his fellow Indians to stand up against the use of plastic and purchase local arts and crafts to further strengthen the voice of local initiative this holiday season.
If you buy local, your party will also be illuminated, and the house of the poor brother or sister, craftsman or weaver will also be illuminated. I’m sure the campaign we launched together will be stronger this time around at festivals, he added.
He also wanted the citizens of this Diwali not to limit cleanliness to their homes, but also to keep their neighborhoods clean.
100 milestone vaccination crore
Welcoming India’s 100 crore vaccination target, Modi said he knew health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate compatriots.
I was well aware of the capacities of my country, of the people of my country, I knew that our health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate the compatriots, he said.
Remembering Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India, Modi noted that Patel’s birthday on October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day.
It is our duty to join in an activity that conveys the message of national unity, he said. Modi said the Union’s Culture Ministry will hold a nationwide contest on rangoli, lullabies and songs that connect India.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/new-drone-policy-pm-modi-asks-youth-to-seize-the-new-opportunities/article37148066.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]