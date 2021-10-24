New drone policy: PM Modi asks young people to seize new opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country’s youth to come forward and take advantage of the opportunities created by the new drone policy.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show Mann ki baat, Modi also announced India’s aspiration to become the leading country in drone technology and asserted that the government is taking steps to make this dream come true.

After the introduction of the new drone policy on August 25, many foreign and domestic investors have invested in drone startups. Many companies are setting up manufacturing units. The military, navy and air force have placed orders for more than 500 crore with Indian drone companies. And that’s just the start and we don’t have to stop there, Modi said.

Modi also said the new drone policy has saved the hassle of filling out multiple forms and the previous requirement to make a payment has also been removed in the new regime.

It has been indicated that the drones used for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines will be deployed for several needs, including transport, delivery of goods to homes or assistance in case of emergency or surveillance of public order.

A few days ago, nanourea was sprayed into agricultural fields using drones in the Bhavnagar region of Gujarat. Drones are also playing their part in the COVID vaccination campaign. We saw an example of this in Manipur, where the vaccine was delivered to an island by drone. Telengana had also completed trials of vaccine delivery by drones. Not only are these drones used to monitor many large infrastructure projects. A young student used a drone to save the lives of fishermen, Modi said.

He also pointed out that India is one of the first countries in the world to prepare digital land registers in its villages using drones. Modi pointed out that previously the real potential of drones was not used because there were several restrictions.

Technology, which should have been seen as an opportunity, was seen as a risk. If you wanted to fly a drone for any job then licensing and authorization was such a problem that people gave up. We decided to change our mindset and embrace new trends, he said.

Voice for local

Modi also urged his fellow Indians to stand up against the use of plastic and purchase local arts and crafts to further strengthen the voice of local initiative this holiday season.

If you buy local, your party will also be illuminated, and the house of the poor brother or sister, craftsman or weaver will also be illuminated. I’m sure the campaign we launched together will be stronger this time around at festivals, he added.

He also wanted the citizens of this Diwali not to limit cleanliness to their homes, but also to keep their neighborhoods clean.

100 milestone vaccination crore

Welcoming India’s 100 crore vaccination target, Modi said he knew health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate compatriots.

I was well aware of the capacities of my country, of the people of my country, I knew that our health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate the compatriots, he said.

Remembering Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India, Modi noted that Patel’s birthday on October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day.

It is our duty to join in an activity that conveys the message of national unity, he said. Modi said the Union’s Culture Ministry will hold a nationwide contest on rangoli, lullabies and songs that connect India.