Jokowi is considered quite pragmatic in dealing with polarization





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Director Politics UPH International Aleksius Jemadu evaluated, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is quite pragmatic when dealing with the polarization that has occurred in Indonesia. This was transmitted following the praise of National University of Singapore (NUS) professor Kishore Mahbubani on Jokowi’s leadership in dealing with polarization and comparing it to what happened in the United States. “I think Jokowi is pragmatic enough to say that I need stability first, I embrace all elements of the nation including the opponent Politics, and it seems to be running a bit, ”said Alek during the Crosscheck discussion on the topic of Jokowi Ma’ruf 2 years on the rented exterior, virtually criticized interior on Sunday (10/24/2021). According to him, what the president needs to lead the country is stability. The reason is that any government program will not work well if the situation is not stable. One of Jokowi’s efforts to embrace his political opponents is to invite the Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno couple, who became Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s rivals in the last presidential election, as his cabinet ministers. Also Read: UPH Professor of Politics: Singapore Professor Jokowi’s Praise Is Not Frustrating Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Prabowo was appointed Minister of Defense, while Sandiaga was appointed Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. “As long as in American politics, the polarization will continue to be carried. Donald Trump’s legacy will always be influential in the next presidential election,” he said. “For Jokowi, as long as it’s stable, at least the first 5 years have gone well and those 2 years have been stable too, and the national leaders agree, people feel it’s a good thing for this nation, “Alek continued. . Previously reported, NUS professor Kishore Mahbubani said President Jokowi is a genius leader of the country. The article, which was published on October 6, tells the story of Jokowi’s achievements as President of Indonesia. The important point conveyed by Kishore is that Jokowi is able to maintain stability politics is even integrated with political opponents. Also Read: Two Years of Government, SMRC Value of Public Satisfaction with Jokowi’s Performance Relatively Stable “When several major democracies choose fraudsters as political leaders, President Joko Widodo’s success deserves wider recognition and appreciation,” Mahbubani wrote in the article. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/10/24/13391491/jokowi-dinilai-cukup-pragmatis-dalam-tangani-polarisasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos