Faith and Freedom rally in Aiken mixes Trump, vaccine resistance and evangelism | Politics





A one-day event billed as the largest gathering of patriots Aiken has ever seen on Saturday offered an intoxicating mix of politics, religion, medical advice and merchandise to attendees, some of whom traveled hours to be there .

The Faith and Freedom Rally at Goshen Farm featured speakers such as Bryan Ardis, who accused public health officials and hospitals of wrongdoing during the pandemic, and Pastor Todd Coconato, who championed a spiritual and political revival in the United States

God is doing something new, he’s doing something fresh, and he’s not done with America, Coconato said on stage, as nearby vendors peddled lapel pins, hats, shirts, shirts, hats and shirts. prints, mugs and crosses. America is a great nation, and people are waking up in droves, he continued. It is high time for the church to be the head and not the tail.

When Coconato asked who in the crowd liked Donald Trump, applause erupted. Trump was elected in 2016 due, in part, to a surge of support from the evangelical bloc.

A photo of former President Donald Trump and another man leans against a gun on a table at the Faith and Freedom rally. (Colin Demarest / Staff)

Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Several incarnations of the former president dotted the rally grounds on Saturday. One of them, a life-size cutout, included a sign: I am ALWAYS your president. Another, a framed photo, was perched on a table, leaning against a rifle. And a third, perhaps the most dynamic, stood behind Jeff Preston, an illustrator who portrays the ex-Commander-in-Chief in the midst of battle, rolling up his sleeves, his distinct red tie bending in the breeze.

As people browsed, Preston described the image as a positive portrayal, not necessarily an expert. The artist moved away from politics until last year, around the 2020 election; his decades-long portfolio is chock-full of scary and witty, the kind of material that graces magazine covers, not campaign literature.

There are still things that I have planned for the future that I think are going to be very powerful, said Preston, but really not as much on the left or the right, just pure patriotism.

This approach, he explained, casts a wider net. But the Trump ready-to-work illustration resonated with many, he added, including a person in California who approached in tears.

It was the mental image of everyone’s president, Preston said. I hit a sore spot.

The rally, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., was moderated by Goshen Farm and WUCC 99.9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/aikenstandard/news/politics/faith-and-freedom-rally-in-aiken-blends-trump-vaccine-resistance-evangelism/article_a4c717ae-3433-11ec-8704-03efed16e530.html

