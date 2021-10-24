Covid news live: Latest updates as Boris Johnson insists booster shots will protect Christmas as NHS faces worst winter ever





COVID-19 combination vaccine booster approval offers convenience Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior health officials continue to call on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid amid growing concern over rising infection levels ahead of the winter months. NHS Englands National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said getting a booster would protect the freedom and the Christmas we’ve all earned. Repeated calls for people to be bitten come as Mr Johnson resists calls from health officials for tighter restrictions despite the growing number of cases. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 per day. But Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B measures, including working from home and compulsory face masks, would only be implemented if they suffered significant pressure. Doctors said The independent as the NHS faces its worst winter ever. Mr Johnson, who said there were no plans for another lockdown, said: Vaccines are our way through this winter. People eligible for recalls include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in nursing homes, and frontline health and social service workers. Mr Javid will tell NHS leaders to allow people over the age of 50 to book a third injection per month five months after their second dose, a month earlier than they currently can, Sunday mail reported. Key points Show last update



1635064714 JCVI Prof: blindly giving Covid booster shots a mess Professor Adam Finn also told Sky News he did not agree with the government’s proposal to extend booster vaccines to people aged 50 and give them a month earlier than planned. The member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said efforts should be focused on getting their third vaccine if they received their first two doses at the start of the UK vaccination program. He said there had to be more testing, social distancing and wearing masks to get things under control soon enough to stop a full-blown midwinter crisis. Professor Finn also said: [Vaccines] are not sufficient on their own at present to control the spread of the virus. We need to see people continue to make efforts to avoid contact… just getting more people vaccinated might make things worse rather than better. If you boost people up before they even need the vaccine, that is, in a sense, a waste of vaccine. It also means that you immunize them sooner. This may reduce the response to the vaccine and the response may wear off sooner. So I think the idea of ​​throwing more doses indiscriminately into people’s arms isn’t really necessarily going to solve the problem. Lamiat SabinOctober 24, 2021 9:38 AM 1635063315 Prof JCVI: We can’t be complacent, it’s a worsening situation People have been warned of complacency on Covid as the NHS situation worsens, a scientist said this morning. Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News whether it would be important for the number of daily new cases to reach 50,000 or 100,000 if the rate of hospitalization does not increase. Professor Finn said: Unfortunately, they are increasing and they will increase as the number of cases increases because the virus will reach people who are vulnerable and who could become seriously ill. So I think we cannot be complacent, this is a worsening situation for the NHS, which is already under enormous pressure. Professor Finn said decreased immunity to vaccines exists and is a risk among older and more vulnerable people who have had their first two vaccines early. The greatest risk is for those who are not vaccinated at all, he added, and many people we see [in hospital] are now non-immune. Lamiat SabinOctober 24, 2021 9:15 AM 1635062415 Africa sees more than 8.4 million cases of Covid across the continent More than 8.4 million cases of Covid have been confirmed in 55 African countries, statistics show. The countries with the most reported cases of at least 500,000 are South Africa, Tunisia and Morocco. A total of 216,779 Covid-related deaths have been reported in Africa to date. Over 106 million vaccines have been administered across the continent. Lamiat Sabin24 October 2021 09:00 1635061128 The number of Covid cases in Eastern Europe to exceed 20 million Coronavirus cases in Eastern Europe will soon exceed 20 million, according to a Reuters tally today. Three of the top five countries reporting the most deaths in the world are in Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine and Romania. Countries in the region have the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with less than half of the population having received a dose. Only 19% of Ukrainians have been vaccinated, compared to Hungary which has seen 62% of its population have received at least one vaccine, according to Our World in Data. New infections in the region have steadily increased and now average 83,700 new cases per day, the highest level since November last year. Despite having only 4% of the world’s population, Eastern Europe accounts for around 20% of all new cases reported. Lamiat SabinOctober 24, 2021 8:38 AM 1635059646 Lateral flow tests for displacement take effect from today Travelers are now allowed to use cheaper lateral flow tests on arrival in England instead of more expensive PCR tests. Fully vaccinated people arriving from a non-redlisted country can now use a lateral flow test no later than the second day of their return. Wales will make the same change in a week’s time. Scotland and Northern Ireland have suggested they could follow suit. Lateral flow tests for returning travelers must be purchased from private suppliers before traveling to England, with prices listed on the government website starting at 19. Passengers should send a photo of their lateral flow test to verify the result, and failure to do so could result in a fine of 1,000. NHS tests cannot be used for travel. Lamiat SabinOctober 24, 2021 8:14 AM 1635059270 Hello. welcome to The independentlive coverage of news related to Covid. Lamiat SabinOctober 24, 2021 8:07 AM

