PM Modi welcomes India’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”. He praised India’s historic achievement of 100 crore in COVID-19 vaccinations and said the success of the country’s vaccination program shows the potential and power of the mantra of individual efforts. The program is broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network as well as on AIR News and the mobile app.

–The new drone policy is already yielding excellent results.

–The use of drones in India is one of the things that captures people’s imaginations. Young people and the start-up world are very interested in it. matter.

–PM Modi highlights the contribution of police personnel.

-India will play a key role in improving our planet.

-India has always worked for peace in the world. It shows in our contribution to United Nations peacekeeping forces. India is also working to make yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular.

-Next month India will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti. His life taught us to be proud of our own culture, to take care of the environment and to fight injustice. I urge young people to read about him: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

–Sardar Sahab used to say: We can only bring our country to higher heights through our united efforts. If we do not have unity between us, we will find ourselves entangled in new calamities “: PM Modi

–My respect to Sardar Patel on his birthday. On October 21, we celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Divas. Let us all join in activities that contribute to national unity.

–Prime Minister Modi interacted with Poonam Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. It has contributed to the success of vaccination in India.

-I am well aware of the capacities of my country, of the people of my country. I knew our health workers would spare no effort to vaccinate compatriots, Prime Minister Modi said.

-Today, after 100 crores of COVID19 vaccinations, the country is moving forward with new energy. Success of our vaccination program shows India’s ability to the world: PM Modi

-PM Modi hails India’s 100 crore covid vaccination brand

-PM Modi begins his speech

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech, which airs on the last Sunday of each month, but this time the program will air on the penultimate Sunday of the month.

“This month the #MannKiBaat program will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode. Write on the NaMo app, @mygovindia or call 1-800-11-7800 to register your message, “PM Modi tweeted.

