Islamabad is the seventh recipient of Chinese overseas development funding

The head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) accused the United States of sabotaging the multibillion-dollar project, Pakistan’s economic lifeline, according to a news report.

The ambitious CPEC was launched in 2015 during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan.

It aims to connect western China to the seaport of Gwadar in southwest Pakistan through a network of roads, railways and other infrastructure and development projects.

From the perspective of the emerging geostrategic situation, one thing is clear: the India-backed US is hostile to CPEC. He won’t let him succeed. This is where we need to take a stand, said Khalid Mansoor, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on CPEC affairs, during a CPEC summit speech at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi on Saturday. .

Islamabad is the seventh largest recipient of Chinese overseas development funding with 71 projects worth $ 27.3 billion currently underway under the CPEC.

Many Western think tanks and commentators have called the CPEC an economic trap that has already resulted in inflated public debt levels and disproportionate Chinese influence in the Pakistani economy, according to a Dawn newspaper article.

The prime minister’s aide said the United States and India continued to try to get Pakistan out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development plan under which the Chinese government has invested heavily in about 70 countries, according to the report.

There is no way Pakistan will give up its advantages. He has more than once burned his fingers in the (Western) alliance in the past, he said, adding that their attempts to dilute China’s strategic influence in the region will fail. Mansoor said Western powers see CPEC as a symbol of China’s political ambition.

This is the reason why CPEC is viewed with suspicion by both the United States and Europe. They see the CEPC more as an initiative by China to expand its political, strategic and trade influence, Le Degree said.

The United States is now taking stock of the economic and political consequences of the withdrawal from the region, he explained.

I had an in-depth discussion with the people from the American Embassy. I told them that the CPEC is also available for them. They also expressed their wish to develop some kind of involvement and see how this can be beneficial for both countries, he said.

Mansoor said Islamabad is seeking to extend CPEC to Afghanistan and discussed the possibility of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar economic corridor.

He said there is great interest in developing economic connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan and with other neighboring countries, including Iran.

Some European countries have started to take an interest (in the CPEC). Their ambassadors keep coming, he said.

He referred to the fake news and negative propaganda about the viability of CPEC and the pace of its progress.

In terms of scope, phase II of the CPEC will be an order of magnitude larger than phase I.

