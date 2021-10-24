Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in race for governor of Virginia





RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Former President Barack Obama sharply berated Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, as he urged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

Obama accused Youngkin of posing as a friendly man while encouraging what Obama called lies and conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump has continued to push the wrongdoing. tale of voter fraud, which fueled the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol.

Either he genuinely believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob or he doesn’t believe it but is willing to accept it, say or do whatever it takes to get elected. And maybe it’s worse … because it says a lot about the character, Obama said.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive and first-time candidate, initially made electoral integrity the centerpiece of his campaign and for months refused to say whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. He has since said Biden was and that there was no widespread fraud in last year’s election.

Obama described McAuliffe, the governor of the state from 2014 to 2018, as an experienced and stable hand and told a crowd that organizers said 2,000 people were gathering outside Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond that the November 2 elections would show the country and the world who were not going to indulge our worst instincts.

The former president said he understood voters were exhausted, both by the country’s divisive politics and the pressure of the pandemic. But he said there was too much at stake not to vote.

We don’t have time to tire ourselves out. What is needed is a sustained effort, he said.

Asked for comment, a Youngkin campaign spokesperson called Obamas made false statements and accused The Associated Press of indulging in the fantasies of Terry and the Left because they can’t run on their failed record and their radical vision of the future.

The Youngkin campaign said election security is a bipartisan concern and attempted to draw a comparison between the false allegations of fraud today and the 2000 presidential election, when a Supreme Court ruling ruled on winner and McAuliffe lambasted the decision and said the election had been stolen.

McAuliffe is seeking to return to duty in the one state where the incumbent cannot serve consecutive terms. With less than two weeks of the Nov. 2 election, polls show a close race in a Biden state boosted by 10 percentage points last fall.

While New Jersey also hosts an election for governor on Nov. 2, it is the run in Virginia that has gained national attention as a possible indication of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s midterms.

Many elected Democrats, including U.S. Representatives Donald McEachin and Bobby Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Governor Ralph Northam also delivered remarks at Saturday’s event.

Officials have presented the election as a choice between a proven leader and an extremist who would undo the progressive reforms implemented in the last two years of full democratic control of the state government, including an expansion of voting rights and access to abortion, stricter gun laws and criminal penalties. justice reforms. Several speakers acknowledged that the competition is near.

We can’t take any chances, Northam said.

Several speakers have sought to tie Youngkin and his running mates to Trump.

Glenn Youngkin is extreme. This guy is a Donald Trump fanboy, said Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Obama also traveled to the Virginia capital to rally Democrats in the 2017 Northams gubernatorial race against Republican Ed Gillespie, who lost around 9 percentage points.

His visit marked the latest in a series of appearances by leading Democrats who have come to the state in recent days to defend McAuliffes’ candidacy. Among them were voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Vice President Kamala Harris, who told the crowd Thursday night: This race is close.

Biden, who campaigned with McAuliffe over the summer, joined the Democratic candidate in northern Virginia on Tuesday.

Nationwide Republican groups slammed McAuliffe on Saturday for the high-profile surrogacy procession.

As the Bidens poll numbers continue to pile up, McAuliffe is going down with him and no number of powerful politicians will turn the boat around, said Maddie Anderson, spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association.

Youngkin, who generally avoided outside supporters on the home stretch, held a rally on Saturday night in the suburbs of Richmond at the start of a statewide bus tour.

Speaking to a crowd of what the campaign said was 2,000 people in a field next to a grocery market, he presented a half-hour preview of his platform, promising to cut back taxes, cut red tape, ban critical race theory, and roll out a massive charter school program.

He said the election offered a chance to change the state’s trajectory into one where the relentless pursuit of a better life, prosperity is not weighed down or blocked by self-centered politicians.

This thing is a toss, he said, and later predicted he would win.

Youngkin did not directly respond to Obama’s harshest criticisms. But the former college basketball player made a joke in reference to an element of Obama’s remarks, saying he challenged the former president, a basketball enthusiast, to a head-to-head game. -head.

Trump did not campaign alongside Youngkin, and Youngkins’ campaign did not answer questions from The Associated Press as to whether he had been asked. Trump has repeatedly backed Youngkin and called a rally organized by a right-wing radio host this month to urge the crowd to vote for him.

