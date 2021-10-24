LBH Jakarta’s version of Jokowi’s red bulletin: the police in Pinjol





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Legal aid (LBH) Jakarta passes on 13 bad reports on the performance of the presidential government Joko Widodoand Vice President Ma’ruf Amin during his two-year reign. These documents relate to the realization of the human rights of citizens. Several policies were put forward because they went against electoral promises. “First, our objective is linked to the policies for managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. Second, the massive use of rubber articles to silence freedom of opinion and expression, ”LBH Jakarta general manager Arif Maulana said in a press release on LBH. Jakarta Youtube channel. , Sunday (10/24). The third bad note conveyed by LBH Jakarta is police repression. They see the police as a tool for the political interests of the rulers. LBH gave an example of police slamming students during a protest in Tangerang on October 14. LBH also highlighted Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s lack of seriousness in the corruption eradication program. They alluded to Jokowi’s silence when a number of KPK employees were fired on the grounds that they had failed the national analysis test. Jokowi-Ma’ruf has also been criticized for passing the Job Creation Law. Regulation is seen as problematic because it erodes human rights. In addition, the wording of the law on job creation is seen as a bad trend in the drafting of laws. LBH Jakarta puj highlighted the lack of legal and human rights protection in the loan case. They said various state institutions remained silent when many citizens were caught in a tangle. “We find the president and vice president very slow to deal with this crisis. Meanwhile, according to data on complaints filed with the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, during President Jokowi’s second term and of Maruf Amin, there were 223 victims of loans, “said public counsel for LBH Jakarta Citra Referandum. Another bad note conveyed by LBH Jakarta is the government’s decision to appeal the decision on environmental pollution. LBH also noted the discrimination and criminalization of Papuan activists who refused special autonomy. Another note is that the discussion of the Bill on the Elimination of Sexual Violence and the Bill on the Protection of Domestic Workers has stalled. In addition, the lack of protection for migrant workers is already documented. LBH also criticizes poor flood management policies, national strategic projects that focus only on building infrastructure and the uncertain fate of solving serious past human rights cases. CNNIndonesia.com contacted presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman about the files of the Legal Aid Institute in Jakarta. However, Fadjroel did not respond to questions posed until the news broke. However, Fadjroel has already given a number of positive notes regarding Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s two years of leadership. According to him, Jokowi has managed to make many achievements in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “President Joko Widodo has never ceased to realize the nation’s greatest dream, namely advanced Indonesia. A dream that can only be achieved through gradual transformation in all fields,” Fadjroel said in a statement. written statement, Thursday (10/21). (dhf / DAL)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



