An overview of China’s “global democracy”
Posted: October 24, 2021 @ 2:04 am EDT|Update: 3 hours ago
BEIJING, 24 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – The notion of Chinese democracy is not the same as in the West. The political system in China It is more about building consensus within a bigger voice rather than lengthy negotiations to reach common decisions in the West.
The country’s application of democratic principles follows an approach that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called “integral people’s democracy”. The concept was put forward about two years ago, during Xi’s visit to a civic center in Shanghai.
Based on the People’s Congress system, “Process-wide People’s Democracy” enables the Chinese people to participate widely and continuously in daily political activities at all levels, including democratic elections, political consultation, political decision-making, decision making and control.
The history of the Chinese legislator Liu li gives an overview of how from China democracy throughout the process works.
A masseuse walking up to from China upper legislature
Liu, deputy at the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) from China supreme legislature, has made its way to the influential position of the base.
She was born to a poor rural family in Yingshang, a small county in the east. from China Anhui Province. She left school at the age of 14 and worked to support the education of her four siblings.
After leaving home penniless, she went to Wuhan In the center from China Hubei Province working as a waitress and nanny before finding an apprentice job at a foot massage center in Xiamen, is from China Fujian Province.
His humble origins did not prevent his charitable donations. Liu dropped out of school, but she didn’t want others to be like her. From 2006 to 2010, she sponsored over 100 students.
Liu’s goodwill made her a national celebrity. She has been called “the most beautiful foot masseuse in China“and later became a representative of migrant workers and the rural population in from China supreme legislative body.
In 2012, Liu was elected a member of the local legislature in Xiamen and became a member of the AFN in 2013. A year later, she returned to Anhui, where she runs a foot massage parlor and senior community center. She was elected member of the 13th AFN.
“Democracy is not for decoration”
Unlike Western legislators who have a career in politics, from China AFN deputies like Liu work part time, and many of them are ordinary citizens from all walks of life, including farmers, factory workers, artisans, and even street cleaners.
At the full annual session, AFN MPs review and vote on important legal documents and staff changes, including election from China president and vice-president every five years and submitting motions and proposals.
Liu’s proposals focused on disadvantaged groups, such as the elderly, children and migrant workers. In 2018, Liu offered to establish local “one-stop” help centers to investigate cases of child sexual abuse at the AFN. His proposal has been reviewed by the AFN and action has been taken.
The prosecution authorities Anhui Dingyuan County has taken the lead and set up a juvenile justice education center to deal with such cases and minimize the negative impact on children during investigations. Now there are 15 such centers in the province.
Liu’s suggestions arose out of close contact with local communities. When the AFN is not in session, it visits the homes of fellow migrant workers and collects their opinions online. She also listens to comments about the company from her clients who come from all walks of life.
Liu’s story is just one example of how grassroots deputies meet the needs of the people, and how popular congresses contribute to from China “Democracy of the whole process”. As Xi observed, “democracy is not an ornament to be used for decoration; it must be used to solve the problems that people want to solve.”
There are five levels of popular assemblies. The deputies are elected by their respective constituencies, directly or indirectly. The deputies of the AFN are elected by the people’s assemblies of the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. At lower cantonal and county levels, deputies to popular assemblies are elected directly by voters, which represents the majority of deputies at all levels. They elect deputies to the popular assemblies of the towns, which in turn elect deputies at the provincial level.
In 2019, there were a total of 2.67 million deputies in popular assemblies of all levels, including 590,000 at the county level and 1.94 million at the cantonal level. Deputies at both levels made up 95 percent of the total number.
“If the people are only awake to vote but go into a period of sleep soon after, if they receive song and dance during the campaign but have no say after the election, or if he is favored during canvassing but is left out after the election, such a democracy is not a true democracy, ”Xi said.
