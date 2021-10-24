Watch: The door to the Kaaba opened for Imran Khan, wife Bushra





Imran Khan arrived in Mecca after offering prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and performing Umrah, and also offered nafil prayers inside the Holy Kaabah

Mecca: Saudi authorities on Saturday opened the door of the Holy Kaba to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra.

The visiting dignitaries with their delegation entered the Holy Kaaba and offered prayers to Nafil.

Imran Khan is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Watch the video: Imran Khan performs Umrah

While in Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan will address the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh.

Imran Khan had arrived in Medina earlier, where he was received by the deputy governor of Medina, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, who gave the delegation a warm welcome, according to the prime minister’s office.

Imran Khan then went to Mecca and performed Umrah, and also offered nafil prayers inside the Holy Kaabah.

Besides his wife Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of climate change Malik Amin Aslam, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the MGI summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges facing developing countries due to climate change, PMO said, adding that he will also highlight Pakistan’s experience in the launch. of “nature-based solutions to meet environmental challenges”.

“MGI Summit”

Inaugurated by Muhammad bin Salman at the annual Saudi Green Initiative Forum in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, the MGI summit is the “first of its kind” in the Middle East.

At the opening of the forum, MbS announced the introduction of the first package of initiatives representing investments worth over 700 billion Saudi Riyals ($ 186 billion), the Saudi News Agency reported. .

The initiatives have defined a roadmap for the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change, and will contribute to the development of the green economy, create quality jobs and offer important investment opportunities for the sector. private, the Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday, citing the crown prince.

In the first phase of reforestation initiatives, more than 450 million trees will be planted with 8 million hectares of degraded land rehabilitated, he revealed.

Mohammed bin Salman also highlighted plans to transform Riyadh into one of the most sustainable cities in the world.

“Net zero carbon emissions”

The energy-related initiatives were designed to reduce Saudi Arabia’s carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030, more than doubling the kingdom’s target, according to the crown prince.

The Kingdom launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) in March 2021 to protect the environment in the kingdom and the region.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced that the Kingdom’s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

He confirmed that the target should not have a negative financial or economic impact on oil exporters, expecting his country to be a model in the production of all energy sources, with efforts to that gas and renewable energies each represent 50% of the kingdom’s energy. mix by 2030.

