Trump’s Spac tech could net him billions from the stock market frenzy of memes





NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) – Mr. Donald Trump’s declining fortune is suddenly about to receive a huge boost from the meme stock mania.

Last week, news that the former president’s fledgling media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is planning to go public through a specialist acquisition company (Spac) sparked a frenzy among retail investors, even with little. published details.

The stock gain raised the implied value of the new company to over US $ 8.2 billion (S $ 11 billion). Based on figures from press releases and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it appears that Mr. Trump will own more than 50% of the combined company.

At his current worth, that would make him the richest he has ever been, up from his estimated net worth of $ 2.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In the roller coaster world of Reddit-fueled commerce and the awe-inspiring Spac hype, these gains are hardly firm. But the money wagered on a media conglomerate Trump marks a sharp turnaround for a post-presidency that hasn’t been kind to the billionaire’s business empire.

His Washington hotel, which first hit the market in 2019, is still for sale, while the downtown Manhattan flagship tower that bears his name has more and more vacancies.

This summer, the CFO of the Trump Organization was charged with tax evasion. Mr. Trump’s net worth has declined by around $ 500 million since entering the White House, with the pandemic and fallout from the January Capitol Riot dealing additional blows to his business interests.

Now comes the arrival of social media that Mr. Trump, the poll leader for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has been teasing for some time.

There are several reasons to be skeptical about the evaluation. It will be months before the new company publicly releases its first product, a social media platform called Truth Social. And there are already technical problems.

On Thursday, October 21, the Truth Social page was hacked to make it appear that Mr. Trump shared a photo of a defecating pig.

It’s also unclear how Mr. Trump plans to build a Twitter-wide social media platform over the next few months, let alone a streaming service, which is the next phase of Trump’s plans. Media, according to the press release announcing the company.

This statement was light on the numbers, even by Spac standards. “We don’t have financial data. We don’t have a business plan. We don’t know how they came to the assessment. We don’t have any information,” said Ms. Kristi Marvin, director general of the research firm Spac Insider. “This is the fundamental problem.”

Representatives for Mr. Trump and Trump Media did not respond to requests for comment.

The company has ambitious plans that also include a potential “technology stack” to compete with Amazon.com’s AWS and Google’s cloud, among others, according to a presentation on the Trump Media website.

Right now, the Digital World board is light on members with media experience. Its managing director Patrick Orlando is a former Deutsche Bank derivatives trader who co-founded a sugar trading company and started a banking company, Benessere Capital, before joining Spacs more recently.

So far, retail investors have shown little concern. Shares of Digital World Acquisition, the front company merging with Mr. Trump’s new venture to go public, closed at US $ 94.20 on Friday, from US $ 9.96 before the deal was announced on Wednesday.

This is also an increase of over 800% from the offer price of $ 10 that is typically used in a Spac merger deal. The press release said the new company would have an initial enterprise value of $ 875 million.

Assuming this calculation uses an offer price of $ 10 per share and the $ 293 million that Digital World has in trust, Spac owners will get around 42% of the combined company after taking into account the shares the sponsor has. receives if an agreement is reached.

That leaves 58% for Mr. Trump and all the partners he has in Trump Media. This stake is worth nearly $ 4.8 billion, based on Digital World’s latest prize. The entire company is valued by the market at around $ 8.2 billion, compared to Twitter’s nearly $ 50 billion stock valuation.

With the valuation of the new media company eclipsing the $ 875 million enterprise value agreed to by Mr. Trump, he might have been able to negotiate a softer deal. The terms of the deal will need to be disclosed in more detail and could still change before a deal is voted on by shareholders, an event that is likely months away.

Most of Trump’s current wealth is tied to the Trump Organization, a sprawling real estate company that has been hit by the pandemic and legal issues. There is also at least $ 590 million in debt due over the next four years related to the company’s properties, more than half of which is personally guaranteed by Mr. Trump.

In April, the company scored a victory when its partner in two skyscrapers, Vornado Realty Trust, refinanced debt related to its San Francisco tower, earning its owners $ 617 million.

The Trump Organization also appears to be moving closer to selling the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which was a hot spot for political allies, lobbyists and conservative media figures during his administration.

“We are one of the least leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Trump’s son Eric Trump said at the time of the Vornado deal.

On paper, he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. led the Trump Organization. CFO Allen Weisselberg resigned from his various functions after his indictment. The company was also charged with 15 counts in New York City.

Mr. Trump did not signal that he would return to the Trump Organization. His goal now is to dominate the Republican Party and his new media project, which would give him a way to connect with supporters and raise money after being banned from Facebook and Twitter. This would be key if he chooses to run for a second term in 2024.

When Mr. Trump first ran for president, he claimed to have a fortune of $ 10 billion. Now the frenzy of retail may bring it a bit closer to the goal.

