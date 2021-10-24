Tech this week: Trump returns to social media … sort of and William Shatner’s space travel criticized





Nine months after being kicked off social media for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency, former President Donald Trump announced this week that he is launching a new media company with his own platform. form of social media.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social” app is to create a rival to the big tech companies that shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was essential to his rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable”.

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. Half of Facebook’s 10 top-performing link posts on Wednesday were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times tech columnist and internet studies professor, who used Facebook’s own data. And this is a regular event.

The site is live now, but only to get on a waiting list, with the official launch not expected until early 2022.

Actors criticize William Shatner’s space travel

Two actors have denounced William Shatner’s trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket last week.

Joan Collins and Brian Cox have expressed their disapproval of the launch of the Jonathan Ross show on ITV.

Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever cross the last frontier after taking off from Blue Origin Space Company headquarters in rural Texas.

The Star Trek actor was joined by three other teammates, including Audrey Powers, vice president of Blue Origin, a former NASA engineer and founder of the terrestrial satellite imagery company ‘Planet Labs’, Chris Boshuizen and Glen. de Vries, a French healthcare executive. software company Dassault Systèmes.

The three passengers experienced a short period of weightlessness of about four to five minutes as the capsule climbed to a maximum altitude just above 100 km above sea level.

Upon his return to earth, the visibly moved Shatner was clearly in awe of the feat.

“The moment you see the vulnerability of everything. It’s so small, ”he said.

“This air that keeps us alive is thinner than your skin. It’s a glow, it’s infinitely small when you think of it in terms of the universe ”.

Some of his fellow actors were less enthusiastic.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do this? Absolutely not. Have you seen Bill Shatner? Joan Collins told Jonathan Ross.

“He was in the air and they knocked him down. Let’s take care of this planet first before we leave ”.

Another guest Brian Cox was asked if he would ever want to travel to space. The Succession star was clear in her response.

“No, absolutely not,” he said. “I think it’s ridiculous. I remember watching [Richard] Branson and Bezos get up for their 11 minutes or whatever …

“No, we don’t need more spaceships. We’ve got enough shit flying up there. We don’t need it anymore.

Attention customers: you are alone

Britain’s largest retailer Tesco opened its first cashless store in central London on Tuesday, allowing customers to shop and pay without scanning a product or interacting with a cashier.

Tesco’s move follows similar trials by rivals including Amazon, Aldi and Morrisons.

The rollout of ‘GetGo’ at the Tesco Express store in High Holborn follows a successful trial at a staff store on the campus of the retailer’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, north London, which has been in place since 2019, has declared the company.

The High Holborn store has been cashless since opening in 2018.

Customers with the Tesco.com app can check in at the store, get the groceries they need and go out right away without going to the checkout.

A combination of cameras and weight sensors will establish what customers have collected and charge them for the products directly through the app when they leave the store.

Customers receive a receipt on their phone within minutes of leaving the store.

Tesco said it has partnered with Trigo to deploy the technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/10/24/tech-this-week-trump-returns-to-social-media-sort-of-and-william-shatner-s-space-trip-crit

