Nation urged to get Covid booster to protect freedom and Christmas – what Boris Johnson said





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The Prime Minister and senior health officials are calling on the nation to get vaccinated against Covid as concern mounts over rising infection levels ahead of Christmas. Boris Johnson said the vaccines will get the country through the winter and out of the pandemic. “Keep your loved ones safe” Mr Johnson, who said there were no plans for another lockdown, said: Vaccines are our way through this winter. We have made phenomenal progress, but our work is not yet finished, and we know that vaccine protection can decline after six months. To ensure your safety, the safety of your loved ones and those around you, please obtain your reminder when you receive the call. “ NHS Englands National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said getting a booster would protect the freedom and the Christmas we’ve all earned. Repeated calls for people to be bitten come as Mr Johnson resists calls from health officials for tighter restrictions despite the growing number of cases. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this week new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted there was still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B would not would be activated only if it was under significant pressure. Plan B includes advice on working from home and the mandatory use of face masks. “Pay attention to each other” The Prime Minister added: We can and will beat this virus, but only if we listen to science and take care of each other. This is a call to everyone, whether you are eligible for a booster, have not yet received your second dose, or your child is eligible for a dose, vaccines are safe, they save lives and allow us to get out of this pandemic. People eligible for recalls include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in nursing homes, and frontline health and social service workers. The Mail on Sunday, meanwhile, reported that Mr Javid will tell NHS leaders to allow people over 50 to be able to book a third injection per month five months after their second dose, a month earlier than they currently cannot. “Difficult winter” Professor Powis, who said this week that the NHS is feeling exceptionally busy, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that it will undoubtedly be a difficult winter. He wrote: To maximize the impact of the immunization program, we must all continue to act responsibly. The more of us show up for our booster shot and the more we maintain our resolve to help limit the spread of infection, the more likely we are to stay healthy. Professor Powis said at this time last year that there were more than 6,800 people hospitalized with Covid, and this weekend the figure is 6,405, but in 2020 the country was still six weeks away of the world’s first vaccination. So when the time comes, take the offer, reserve your booster, and protect the freedom and Christmas that we have all earned and deserve to enjoy, he said. The government said as of 9 a.m. on Saturday there had been 44,985 other laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/read-this/nation-urged-to-get-covid-booster-jab-to-protect-freedom-and-christmas-what-boris-johnson-said-3430821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos