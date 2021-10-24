Watch: Imran Khan will get more supporters than Modi if he holds a rally in Delhi, boasts Minister Pak, South Asia News





Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has made some bizarre statements about the popularity of his country’s cricket captain who became Prime Minister Imran Khan in India.

“Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than Prime Minister Modi’s,” Chaudhry said during a press interaction in Dubai ahead of the clash. of the Indo-Pakistani T20 World Cup in the city. .

The video of the remarks went viral and sparked crazy reactions.

The minister made the comment at a press conference on Saturday at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai ahead of the Indo-Pakistan cricket clash on Sunday.

He said everyone wanted Babar Azam and his men to beat Virat Kohlis’ team. We all want Pakistan to beat India and give (something) to celebrate.

The minister’s remarks come as Pakistan is embroiled in turmoil over rising prices, banned protesters from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and more. During the press conference, the minister made every attempt to distract the attention of Pakistani citizens.

What one can speculate about the current situation in Pakistan right now is that the popularity of the Prime Minister in the home country appears to have plunged.

In the video, the minister blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the deterioration of India-Pakistan relations.

The video drew a lot of hilarious comments, posts, and more.

One user, when posting the video, said: First results of the government’s bhang policy.

Imran Khan was the captain of the Pakistani cricket team when they won the World Cup in 1992.

Current captain Babar Azam said on Saturday that Khan interacted with the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“He had shared his experience, what his state of mind was at the 1992 World Cup, what was his body language and that of the team,” Babar said.

(With contributions from agencies)

