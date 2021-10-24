Jokpro DKI Jakarta Statement by the Jokowi-Prabowo duo for the 2024 presidential election





Reporter Tribunnews.com, Rizki Sandi Saputra TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The support of the civil society community for the leadership of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with Prabowo Subianto or the so-called Jokpro community has again widened. After several regions declared their support for Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) to move forward in challenging the 2024 presidential election, this time it was Jokpro DKI Jakarta’s turn to declare their support. The statement took place on Saturday (10/23/2021) at the Jokpro 2024 National Secretariat office in DKI Jakarta, Jalan Tegal Parang Selatan, South Jakarta. Jokpro 2024 General Chairman Baron Danardono said that the increased support from residents of DKI Jakarta and several community leaders from the Jokpro 2024 movement was seen as proof that the ideas and ideas being conveyed did indeed come from the wishes of the people. Considering he said, DKI Jakarta is the capital of the country, so every idea and aspiration of people to pair Jokowi and Prabowo in 2024 will be heard more. “The significance of the DKI Jakarta Regional Jokpro 2024 is like a barometer of the movement of this idea,” Baron said in a written statement received by Tribunnews on Sunday (10/24/2021). Read also : Jokpro community turns East Java declaration in 2024, artists become Galajapo participants The statement of support was made because it is based on Jokowi’s track record as president at the helm of this nation. According to him, Jokowi has managed to achieve developments in various fields to stabilize the economy and level the infrastructure across the country. “Many crucial and important things have been decided under Jokowi’s leadership,” he said. Declaration of support from the DKI Jakarta Jokpro community for Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto (Jokpro) to run for the next presidential elections in 2024, at the National Secretariat of Jakarta Jokpro, South Jakarta, Sunday (24/10/2021). (Doc Jokpro DKI Jakarta)

