Brazilian prince and Bolsonaro ally linked to Donald Trump social media site





A self-proclaimed Brazilian prince supporting the return of an unelected head of state will play a key role in former President Donald Trump’s new social media site known as TRUTH Social.

Luiz Philippe d’Orléans-Braganza is a member of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies – the lower house of the country’s national parliament – and a member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s political party.

Orléans-Braganza is the chief financial officer of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which on Wednesday announced its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

The deal means the Brazilian lawmaker could be a central figure as Trump launches TRUTH Social.

The platform, which is touted as a Trump-endorsed alternative to sites like Facebook and Twitter, will roll out in beta in November before becoming generally available in the first quarter of 2022.

But Orléans-Braganza is not only a legislator and an ally of the Brazilian president – he is also a descendant of the last emperor of Brazil, Dom Pedro II, toppled in 1889.

Orleans-Braganza calls himself prince and is often referred to in the Brazilian press as “O Príncipe” – Portuguese for “the prince”, according to the Financial Times. However, his father, who was a prince, renounced his royal rights.

It is linked to some of the former royal houses in Europe, including the French houses of Orleans and Bourbon, the Portuguese house of Braganza, and the German house of Wittelsbach.

Orléans-Braganza was elected to the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies in 2018 and was inaugurated in his new post in 2019, during which he carried the Imperial Order of Christ that once belonged to Dom Pedro II.

He supported the idea of ​​creating an unelected head of state for Brazil who could veto decisions made by the country’s legislature. He is a member of Bolsonaro’s Social-Liberal Party (PSL).

Bolsonaro has been compared to Trump as both a form of criticism and flattery, and it now appears that one of his allies will be linked to Trump through a corporate merger.

Trading in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. was halted at least 12 times on Friday morning amid sharply rising share prices following news of a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

In a statement on the new social media site, Trump said he created TRUTH Social “to resist the tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Trump’s new social media site is linked to the descendant of Brazil’s last emperor. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

