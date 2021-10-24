Two years of Jokowi – Ma’ruf Amin, these are the grades and hopes of Kadin





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (left) accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin delivers a press statement at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta

Journalist: Dimas Andi | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) advises on the performance of Jokowi Maruf Amin’s government with Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet which has been operating for two years. Kadin Shinta W. Kamdani’s Coordinator of General Vice President (WKU) III for Maritime Affairs, Investments and Foreign Affairs felt that the government Jokowi Maruf Amin had provided the best amid the challenges of the Covid-pandemic. 19 which lasted almost two years. Influential policies are, of course, related to tackling pandemics such as PPKM and relaunching the national economic recovery (PEN). This policy is constantly adapting to the needs of the fight against the pandemic and economic growth, he said on Saturday (23/10). Next, Jokowi’s government also continues to actively accelerate infrastructure development and is able to enact the Job Creation Law, as well as derivative policies such as the preparation of the Investment Priority List (DPI ), system improvement One service (OSS) and improve government services that are more transparent, efficient and digitally-based. Read also: Pinjol is rife, this former Minister of Finance proposes a special institution to supervise microfinance So far, Kadin finds that the results of these policies have been rather positive. This is clear from Indonesia’s exit from the economic crisis since the second quarter of 2021, economic growth after strict PPKM is improving, as well as the relatively rapid return of confidence in domestic and foreign trade players for the industry. business expansion and exports during the pandemic. . However, Jokowi’s second-term government has yet to pursue structural reforms outside the framework of the Job Creation Act, particularly in terms of increasing the competitiveness of human resources (HR) and improving the quality of human resources (HR). quality of human resources. jarring supply chain at the national level by adjusting the business climate conditions in various industrial sectors in Indonesia. This means that basic business expenses for the industry, such as energy costs, logistics costs, real interest rates on loans, etc. in Indonesia need to be streamlined in order to compete with trading costs in other regions, Shinta said. In addition, government efforts to adopt more advanced industrial technology and education related to economic digitization should also be encouraged. Otherwise, the Job Creation Law will not maximize the creation of industries that Indonesia needs for further economic growth. Kadin also considers that the government must improve public communication on existing policies. This is important to create certainty in business activities and confidence to invest in Indonesia for potential investors. Read also: Two years from Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin, the development of renewable energies is still weak In the future, we hope that the government will continue to involve economic actors in the process of formulating and reviewing economic policies. The government should also step up public consultation, especially with economic players, Shinta said. Synergy between government and business actors is expected to create a continuously sustained business and industrial climate in accordance with the challenges of changing global economic trends and the challenges of changing competitiveness with competitors in the global market. In this way, it is hoped that the whole Indonesian economy will continue to grow in the future. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Dimas Andi

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/dua-tahun-jokowi-maruf-amin-ini-catatan-dan-harapan-kadin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos