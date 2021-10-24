PM Modi will travel to Rome for the G20 summit and to the UK for COP26; Afghanistan, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic on the agenda





Narendra Modi [FILE PICTURE]| Photo credit: ANI Highlights G-20 summit to be held in Rome on October 30-31 COP-26 summit to be held in Scotlands Glasgow The COP-26 climate conference takes place from October 31 to November 12 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Italy and the UK from October 29, 2021 to November 2, 2021 to attend the 16e G-20 Summit and COP-26 World Leaders Summit. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister will also hold several bilateral meetings and meet his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi. He will also hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, notably with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PM should call for united approach to tackle Afghan crisis The Prime Minister is expected to advocate for a united global approach to address the situation in Afghanistan and tackle the challenges of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. G-20 leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of key challenges such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change, and tackling poverty and inequality in various parts of the world. The situation in Afghanistan should feature prominently at the top, said one of the people named above. Likely to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican Prime Minister Modi will likely present India’s perspective to tackle the main challenges facing the world and is expected to call for a united approach to the situation in Afghanistan as well as to deal with the pandemic and climate change. In a virtual speech at the extraordinary G-20 summit on Afghanistan earlier this month, the prime minister called for a unified global response to bring about the desired changes in the Afghan situation. He also said that the territory of the nation in crisis must not become a source of radicalization and terrorism. The prime minister is also expected to meet with the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, at the Vatican next Friday before attending the two-day G20 summit in Rome.

