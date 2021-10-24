What the Trump books teach us





William Blake once proposed that John Milton was unknowingly with the Devils because he brought up Satan in Paradise Lost with such enthusiasm. In contrast, observed Blake, Milton seemed inhibited when he wrote about a heavy, judgmental old God. Have recent Donald Trump columnists, most of whom generously and relishly quote the former president, turned to the devils party?

Loathsome characters bring out spirited writing, and writers who portray Trump as dangerous to democracy, that is, all writers with eyes and ears might discover that the danger that the old one president hangs over the future of the Americas is more cinematic than democracy itself.

Peril, the last great book on the former president, is not Bob Woodward’s best book, or even his best on Trump. That would be Fear, which came out in 2018. But in Peril, Woodward and his co-author, Robert Costa, manage to pull off a singular trick. They don’t let Trump’s ravings, tweets, and devilish tantrums trample their own more disciplined voices. Woodward and Costa flex their rhetorical muscles not by writing Trump’s character hell, but by hitting their big bad, keeping a choke chain on every word he says.

When writing about the appalling presidential debate on September 30, 2020, they skip Trump’s cruel and confusing yawns about Joe Biden and Bidens’ son Hunter. They are also ignoring the Proud Boys, whom Trump refused that night to condemn. Given the participation of groups in the January 6 attacks, Trump’s words stand back and now seem tiring and fateful. But in Peril, the only line Woodward and Costa cite from this debate is Bidens’ demand of Trump: are you going to shut up, man? With this choice not to quote Trump at all, the book elegantly obliges Biden.

For years, Woodward has been accused of portraying himself as impartial during a crisis that demands bias. But that underestimates the ego of the old masters. Woodward takes sides: his own. Her voice in Peril is compelling, boastful and territorial. He and Costa lock their subject into a narrative cage, where it remains mostly gagged.

Other recent Trump books leave more room for them to strut around and worry about. This has costs, but it also means that they bring more brilliance to evoke the former president. These books are potboilers: Stephanie Grishams Ill Take Your Questions Now, Michael C. Benders Frankly, We Did Win This Election, Carol Leonnig and Philip Ruckers I Alone Can Fix It, and Michael Wolffs Landslide. These Trump books line up in that they keep the blazing psychopathy of former presidents center stage, where readers may hate watching it. They all read like airport thrillers.

But the books also reproduce Trump’s lies, sometimes at high volume. Three derive their title from lies told by Trump, and two directly cite the so-called Big Lie. Trump didn’t win the 2020 election either frankly or by a landslide and he alone couldn’t fix Jack. But it’s not just the headlines that replay Trump’s lies. At regular intervals, Grisham, Bender, Leonnig and Rucker, and Wolff cite or cite Trump’s poo, often leaving him to smoke there, without correction.

This can have confusing effects. Halfway to Landslide, Wolff writes about the president’s determination to smear Joe Biden, a motivation for slander and lies if there is one. (See: Trumps first impeachment.) But right after this statement, Wolff asserts that Trump has absolute conviction that the Bidens were among the most corrupt political families of all time.

Is he? Absolute belief? Wolff doesn’t mention that this is a ridiculous claim, and with Trump, almost nothing is absolute or belief. But noting all of this would break Wolff’s narrative flow; his talent is for free indirect speech, which allows him to enter the minds of his principals, and he is never going to clutter his smooth prose with supposedly words or weasels chosen by lawyers. So rather than punishing the character of Trump, like Woodward does, Wolff lets Trump run wild. In all of his books, including a new one this month on, no kidding, the damned, Wolff is inexorably drawn to the devil. (Unlike Milton, he always knows that.)

Another example of how difficult it is to make Trump’s bizarre deceptions can be found in a chapter on his 2020 election defeat in I Alone Can Fix It. Describing Trump’s rejection of the data, Leonnig and Rucker write, Georgia was MAGA territory, so Trump thought. Georgia in 2020 was not MAGA territory at all. Biden defeated Trump statewide to win all 15 state electoral votes, and his two Senate seats went to Democrats. But the fact that Trump’s stubborn illusion, Georgia, was MAGA’s territory, is allowed to speak as it means he was in Trump’s head as he spun the Big Lie. Again: does he really think he won Georgia i.e. it was MAGA land? Or did he just want Georgian officials to pretend he won so he could stay in the White House?

Frankly’s title, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost keeps Trumps Big Lie securely in quotes and corrects the recording with its subtitle. But elsewhere in the book, Bender extensively recaps the senseless jokes between Trump and his pals while replicating some of Trump’s most persistent lies about, say, the size of his gatherings. No one has ever seen anything like it, Bender quotes Trump. There has never been anything like it. (Bender, to be fair, points out that Trump hurts himself when he imagines his distorted apprehension of crowd size to be more accurate than polls that predicted he would lose the election.)

During the 2016 campaign, cable news channels broadcast Trump’s rowdy rallies live and did nothing to correct his lies. At the time, his whoppers seemed so self-defeating that they could pass for reality TV bacchanalia. Like Alex Jones, whose attorney called him a performance artist, Trumps Barnumism has been left unchecked for years simply because nothing so appalling has ever been seen in presidential politics. After five years, we’ve grown used to Trump’s lies, and many of us can recite them as if they were a rock hymn refrain. The verification of the facts, on the other hand, requires complexity and pedantry; no one chants the brilliant live tweets of Daniel Dales at Jones Beach.

Trump is simply a narrative headache. To write a monograph on a character whose speech and actions do not correspond to identifiable beliefs and even less to reality, is to immerse yourself in a restless, fragmented and antisocial spirit. Grisham, a former Trump press secretary, cites several of the non-sequenced Trumps, including insulting remarks about a prime minister’s mother. These chosen quotes stop her story like a record scratch. And there’s always a backlash: Grisham agape in front of the audience, pondering his own WTF. She cites Trump’s bunk less to correct or satirize him than to render her own chronic bewilderment at the nonsense of former presidents. It hits the mark.

Usually, depth psychology, the theory that there are distinct emotions, sensations, and needs under a personality, is stable ground on which to build a portrait. But with Trump, it falters. Does he even have an interior life? In 1997, in an artful Trump profile in The New Yorker, Mark Singer concluded that his subject leads a life unmolested by the growl of a soul. British writer Nate White also defines Trump by absences: he has no class, no charm, no composure, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility. , neither honor, nor grace.

If the afterwords and acknowledgments in all of these books are any guide, the authors seem to have gone through the effort entirely. Not surprising. Donald Trump’s skull, where illusions and despair cry out for food like hungry ghosts, is a dark place to spend time. Other readers may have chosen to leave these disturbing books on the shelf; I am grateful that so many observers have concluded, as Grisham did, I have to get all of this out so that I can understand, in my own mind, what happened.

In their various idioms, Bender, Grisham, Leonnig and Rucker, Wolff and Woodward and Costa have shed collective light on what happened. And they have rendered supreme public service simply by engraving the events of the recent dark history of the Americas in the archives, where it will be more difficult for Trump and his heirs to lie in the years to come. When Condoleezza Rice recently urged Americans to move on after the January 6 uprising, all I could think of was: No, no, no, don’t move on; read these books. And when Trump runs again in 2024, remember those who forget history are doomed, but you know the rest.

