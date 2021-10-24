Boris Johnson says north needs ‘level recovery’ fund after decade of austerity cuts





Boris Johnson has been urged to introduce a “back leveling” fund for the north to cover the cost of a decade of austerity cuts. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the measure is expected to be part of Rishi Sunak’s fall budget on Wednesday. Mr McDonnell told ChronicleLive that the Chancellor could provide money to struggling northern communities through a Barnett formula, similar to that used in Scotland. Go here for the latest coronavirus updates and the latest Covid-19 news The formula ensures that any additional spending in England is reflected in devolved budgets, so if the health budget in England were to increase by 100 million, the Scottish government budget would increase by 9.7 million since the Scottish population is 9.7 million. % from England. Mr McDonnell said: Before any further discussion by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on leveling, they need to start leveling the huge 100 billion cuts to the boards by the Tories over the past 10 years and from now on, the Conservatives must be legally bound to fairly distribute capital investments across the country. Mr McDonnell’s call came as new research revealed that to level every nation and region in the UK to London’s funding level would require an additional annual investment of $ 30 billion. Local authorities in the North East receive $ 496 million less per year in 2021/22 in central government funding than in 2015/16, a reduction of 34.7%. Capital spending must be guaranteed to be distributed more equitably and evenly, the way the Barnett formula distributes funding to decentralized governments, McDonnell said. He added: “For too long, Westminster politicians have promised a lot to the north but delivered little. “A Barnett formula for the north would force them to strike a fair deal and protect future levels of investment. “The areas outside of London would no longer depend on the whims and publicity stunts of the ministers in Whitehall.



Sign up for the Northern Program’s free policy newsletter to receive articles about power, politics and people across the North, straight to your inbox every day. To subscribe, all you have to do is click on this link, and enter your email address. North Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll backed Mr McDonnell’s appeal and said: ‘Underinvestment in the north is hurting all of Britain. “As a country we need to bridge the gap between investments in the north and the rest of England. “It means restoring funding that has been withdrawn from the North over the past decade. “And that means delegating financial powers to local leaders so that we can develop strong and sustainable economies.” For a summary of North East politics and regional affairs delivered straight to your inbox, go here to subscribe to the free Northern Agenda newsletter

