Observers demand that ministers whose ballots are in poor condition be withdrawn, Menpora?





President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

INDOSPORT.COM – The question of a cabinet reshuffle within the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet continues. Al-Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin also pointed this out. Who are the ministers who deserve to be removed, Menpora? Ujang said there are two indicators that are typically used to justify a cabinet reshuffle. The first, of course, is performance appraisal, so ministers from any party should be fired if they are not performing well. “The first is that the evaluation is based on performance, so if the performance is bad, it should be replaced. That is, if the evaluation is objective based on performance,” Ujang said when he was contacted by phone on Saturday (10/23/21). . However, Ujang said political indicators based on party interests are more often the basis for cabinet reshuffles. “Well, this political assessment (which causes) poorly working ministers is not being replaced. So I see it as a political and subjective assessment which is dominant in the context of the reshuffle,” Ujang said. Ujang also expressed his doubts about the reshuffle of ministers from the party. because it is less likely to be deleted. Even if he is removed from his post, it is possible that his successor will come from the same party so that this does not reduce the allocation of ministerial seats to the party in the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. “First of all, of course, the reshuffle will not change the parties’ commitment to President Joko Widodo’s coalition,” Ujang Komarudin said. “This means that, for example, if Yasona is replaced, the PDIP will also be replaced, or as the head of the attorney general’s office, etc. So it will not reduce the attribution (ministerial seat) of the party”, a- he declared. . Previously, the issue of Indonesia’s forward Cabinet reshuffle resurfaced after the National Mandate Party (PAN) officially joined as a supporting party to the government. PAN’s membership in the ranks of government supporters began when General President Zulkifli Hasan and General Secretary Eddy Soeparno attended a meeting between Jokowi and the general chairmen of coalition parties on Wednesday (8/25/2021) . As previously known, a number of Maju Indonesia cabinet ministers would be targets of the reshuffle, such as Yassona Laoly and KSP Moeldoko. The public has also been pushing to dismiss Menpora Zainudin Amali, who recently came across a case of neglect in the supervision of the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI). As a result, Indonesian athletes who fought hard to make their country proud on the international stage were prohibited from flying the red and white flag if they won. For example, at the 2020 Thomas Cup team badminton celebration. However, it is not yet clear when President Jokowi will make a Cabinet reshuffle Advanced Indonesia. Read the original article on Akurat.co Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

