Why is Trump running for president again? To stay out of jail





WASHINGTON

Throughout his epic and scandalous career, Donald Trump has amassed an astonishing record of impunity, consistently staying one step ahead of prosecutors, plaintiffs and creditors.

He is the only president to have been indicted twice, and acquitted twice by the votes of Republican senators.

He spent nearly three years under investigation for what looked like collusion with Russia, before escaping without scotch.

His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, went to jail for paying secret money to an adult artist known as Stormy Daniels, but Individual-1, the man who ordered him to write the check, didn’t has never been held responsible.

This breakout record would make Houdini envious.

But Trump remains in the spotlight. He is always looking for loopholes.

A House committee is examining his attempts to overthrow last year’s presidential election, including his actions when a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Georgia prosecutor is investigating whether he broke state election fraud solicitation law when he asked officials to find 11,780 votes, the number he needed to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in this state.

And New York prosecutors are investigating allegations that Trump, or at least the family business he runs, has committed tax and bank fraud.

But don’t count it.

His life has been a series of lessons showing that with an aggressive lawyer and a lot of nerve, you can achieve near total immunity, Norman Eisen, an attorney for the House Judiciary Committee, told me during Trump’s first impeachment. .

The former presidents’ most visible battles are against the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which last week called on the Justice Department to prosecute its former aide Stephen K. Bannon after Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena to appear.

Trump has ordered Bannon and other former associates to block out on the grounds that all of his conversations with them are protected by executive privilege.

It is the legal doctrine that allows a president to protect internal White House deliberations from congressional espionage, a claim widely affirmed by Trump when he was president.

In this case, the claim seems far-fetched: how can a former president assert executive privilege, especially in conversations with someone like Bannon, who was not a government official. at the time?

But constitutionalists say Trump has several arguments he can make. Hell is probably trying them all.

First, a former president has the right to assert executive privilege. Trump can thank former President Nixon for this, and rightly so. In 1977, Nixon tried to prevent the federal government from publishing his presidential papers; he lost, but in deciding the case, the Supreme Court said former presidents can assert the privilege under certain circumstances.

As for Bannon, the Justice Department has long argued that executive privilege can protect the president’s meetings with non-employees as long as the discussion covers official business. In January, Bannon reportedly urged Trump to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ election, then told listeners of his Jan. 5 podcast: Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.

If the cases are debated on the merits, Trump and Bannon are unlikely to win, Jonathan Shaub, a former Justice Department attorney who now teaches at the University of Kentucky Law School, told me. .

Executive privilege does not apply to acts done in a personal or political capacity, and it does not apply where there are concrete allegations of wrongdoing.

But winning may not be the point.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the delay, Shaub said.

Trump and his supporters know that if they can tie up the House committee until the 2022 Congressional election, there’s a good chance the Republicans will take control of the chamber and shut down the investigation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Know it too. This is a major reason why they asked the Department of Justice to prosecute Bannon for criminal contempt; it’s faster than a civil lawsuit.

The next step is Atty. General Merrick Garland, who has infuriated some Democrats by keeping his distance from the Trump inquiries.

President Biden said last week that he believes Garland should prosecute Bannon and others who reject congressional subpoenas. It was an inappropriate act, à la Trump, of the presidential jawbone; Garland pushed back, saying he wanted to bring the Justice Department back to its apolitical standard.

But Biden was basically right; without the threat of lawsuits, Bannon and others will continue to block themselves.

Meanwhile, Trump has made his defense almost entirely political, not only denouncing the House investigation, but praising the mobs that have invaded the capital.

The insurgency took place on November 3, election day, he said in a written statement last week. January 6 was the demonstration!

He used the survey to raise money for his political action committee, which raised millions.

The left will never stop chasing me, he wrote in an email to donors last week. Please contribute ANY QUANTITY IMMEDIATELY to make a statement to the left that you will ALWAYS stand alongside YOUR president.

And there, whatever the turn of the legal wrangling, lies the answer to a lingering question about Trump: what makes him run away?

Ego, surely, in part. A desire to take revenge on his opponents too.

But also for two practical reasons.

One is money. Political contributions are perhaps the most reliable source of income currently available to the Trump family business.

The other, just as important, is to strengthen its legal defense. As long as he’s running (or even running), Trump can denounce every investigation and subpoena as just another part of a political vendetta. It’s a way to keep your troops together and to make every prosecutor think twice.

Hes winning another presidential first: Hes running for re-election to stay out of jail.

