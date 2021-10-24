Virat Kohli says India must bring their A game against talented Pakistan | Cricket News





DUBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli said his team’s impeccable record against Pakistan would count for nothing when they face off on Sunday and they will have to do their best to defeat Babar Azam’s side in the Twenty20 World Cup. India are 12-0 against Pakistan in the Twenty20 and 50-Overs World Cups and they hope to extend that streak in their opener against their rivals. Kohli, who will step down as Twenty20 captain after the flagship event, knows the importance of a good start and has said he doesn’t think about his side’s record against Pakistan, resulting in his own pressure. “We have never discussed it within the squad – what is our record or what we have achieved in the past,” the 32-year-old said at a press conference on Saturday. “They distract you. What matters is how you prepare and how you perform that day, regardless of the opposition. These things are extra pressure.” The match is a repeat of the 2007 final, when India edged Pakistan to the inaugural title after a breathtaking match. Kohli said the teams will underestimate the 2009 champions at their peril. “The current Pakistani team is very strong, they always have been. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game at any time,” Kohli said. “Against a team like this you have to come up with your best plans and make sure you execute them well. We absolutely have to bring our game to Till tomorrow.” There is a lot of hype surrounding the tantalizing clash between the neighbors, but Kohli said he treated it like another game. “For me it has never been different from any other game of cricket we play. Yes, the atmosphere in the stadium is different, but our mindset is no different, our preparations are no different and our approach to the game is certainly no different. ” Like Kohli, Babar also refused to dwell on the past in his first world tournament as a Pakistani skipper. “We are not focused on what has happened in the past, but we are looking forward to what lies ahead,” he said. “It’s important. To start well and have an early impact. We are delighted to be here.” The team met with Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their first FIFA Cup title. ODI world in 1992, before leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 1992 World Cup – his state of mind and body language and that of the team during the tournament, “Babar said.

