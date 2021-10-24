Jokowi spokesperson: Democracy in Indonesia is OK





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Spokesman for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, Fadjroel Rachman, refuses if it is said that democracy in Indonesia is deteriorating in the current era of government. “I want to say democracy Indonesia is doing well, “Fadjroel said in an online chat on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Fadjroel explained that the space in democracy remains open, so that the public can still submit contributions and criticisms to the government, where these critiques and contributions are evaluated by the government. “The institution of democratization continues to be criticized, continues to improve. The same goes for the judiciary,” he said. Fadjroel Rachman. He said people are no longer silenced like in the New Order era. “Criticism is feedback and recognized as part of efforts to improve democratization in Indonesia, ”said Fadjroel. A lecturer at the University of Sydney, Thomas Power, found that democracy was declining during the time of President Joko Widodo’s administration. Thomas explained that there are four things that become indicators of the evaluation of a democratic country. These include elections and the official opposition, independent law enforcement and judicial institutions, free and quality media, as well as unofficial opposition and protest opportunities. “If we look at the Jokowi era, there is a pretty slow weakening but it continues to happen around the indicators,” Thomas said through the same online discussion. One of them was the government which began to limit and dissolve the activities of opposition groups. “One example is the emergence of the # 2019ChangePresident group,” said Thomas. He saw this action as an effort to fight radicalism. However, the denial and forced dismantling of opposition groups ahead of the 2019 elections has become the capital to delegitimize post-election protests. For example, the protests against the KPK bill, the penal code and the omnibus law. Even as the protest unfolded, freedom of expression was increasingly threatened. Indeed, the demonstration was forcibly dispersed and the demonstrators were victims of violence by the authorities. setback democracy Indonesia is also recorded in The Economist Intelligence Unit’s report on the Democracy Index 2020 report. Indonesia is ranked 64th in the world with a score of 6.3, down from the score of 6, 48 of the previous year. This is the lowest figure obtained by Indonesia in the past 14 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1520663/jubir-jokowi-demokrasi-di-indonesia-baik-baik-saja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos