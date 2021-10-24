Politics
Political opponents call Erdogan’s threat to expel ambassadors a distraction from economic hardship
Political opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his call to expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries was an attempt to distract from Turkey’s economic woes, while diplomats hoped the expulsions could still be avoided.
On Saturday, Erdogan said he had ordered the envoys, including one from Canada, to be declared persona non gratafor asking for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala from prison. The Foreign Ministry has yet to carry out the president’s instruction, which would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power.
The diplomatic crisis coincides with investor concerns about the Turkish lira falling to an all-time high after the central bank, under pressure from Erdogan to stimulate the economy, unexpectedly cut interest rates by 200 points last week.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP party, said Erdogan “was quickly dragging the country over a precipice”.
WATCH | What is behind Erdogan’s order to declare envoyspersona non grata:
“The reason for these measures is not to protect national interests but to create artificial reasons to ruin the economy,” he said on Twitter.
Kavala, a contributor to numerous civil society groups, is accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016. He denies the charges and remains in detention while his trial continues.
The Canadian Jamal Khokhar, is among the ambassadors that Erdogansaid is expected to leave the country, accusing them of “indecency”.
The envoys, also including representatives of the United States, France and Germany in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution of the case of Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist who is in prison since 2017 although he has not been convicted of a felony.
“Persistent delays in [Kavala’s] trial, including merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, has cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judicial system, “the statement said. joint of Canada, France, Finland and Denmark., Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and United States.
Unprecedented measure for NATO ally
“We have seen this film before. Let us immediately return to our real agenda and to the fundamental problem of this country, the economic crisis,” said deputy leader of the opposition party IYI, Yavuz Agiralioglu.
Erdogan said the emissaries were brazen and had no right to demand Kavala’s release, stressing that the Turkish judiciary was independent.
Sinan Ulgen, chairman of Istanbul-based think-tank Edam and former Turkish diplomat, said Erdogan’s timing was incongruous as Turkey sought to recalibrate its foreign policy away from episodes of tension in recent years.
“I still hope Ankara doesn’t go through with it,” he wrote on Twitter, describing it as an unprecedented step among NATO allies. “The foreign policy establishment is working hard to find a more acceptable formula. But time is running out.”
Erdogan did not always follow through on threats.
In 2018, Erdogan said Turkey would boycott US electronics in a dispute with Washington; sales of the goods were not affected. Last year, he called on the Turks to boycott French products over what he called President Emmanuel Macron’s “anti-Islam” program, but did not follow through.
The decision could be made on Monday
A diplomatic source said a decision on envoys could be made at Monday’s cabinet meeting and that de-escalation was possible given concerns about potential diplomatic fallout. Erdogan has said he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit next weekend in Rome.
According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a state can notify a country’s diplomatic mission that a staff member is unwelcome. The country can recall that person or terminate their functions.
Erdogan dominated Turkish politics for two decades, but support for his ruling alliance eroded significantly ahead of the elections scheduled for 2023, in part due to the steep rise in the cost of living.
Erdogan must project power for reasons of domestic politics.– Emre Peker, Eurasia Group
While the International Monetary Fund forecasts economic growth of 9% this year, inflation is more than double and the pound has fallen 50% against the US dollar since Erdogan’s last election victory in 2018.
Emre Peker, of London-based consultancy Eurasia Group, said the threatened evictions at a time when the economy faces “enormous challenges, are reckless at best and a foolish bet at worst to bolster the plummeting popularity of ‘Erdogan “.
“Erdogan has to project power for domestic political reasons,” he said, adding that generally countries whose envoys have been expelled retaliate with tit-for-tat expulsions. “This will make relations with Washington and the EU more and more difficult.”
