PM Modi 9 inauguration of Uttar Pradesh medical schools latest updates of development projects





Image Source: PTI Nine medical schools to be inaugurated are in Siddharth, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine medical schools and launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh on Monday during a visit to the state linked to the elections. He will inaugurate Siddharthnagar medical faculties and later launch in Varanasi “Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana”, PMO said in a statement and added that he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than 5 200 crore rupees for his constituency of Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest Pan-Indian health infrastructure strengthening programs and will join the National Health Mission, the PMO said. Its aim is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in intensive care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will provide support to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states. In addition, 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established in all states. PMO said intensive care services will be available in all districts of the country with more than five lakh inhabitants through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while other districts will be covered by referral services. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public health system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health laboratories will be established in all districts. Under PMASBY, one national institution for one health, four new national institutes of virology, one regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, nine biosafety level III laboratories, five new regional national disease control centers will be set up, the PMO mentioned. Nine medical schools to be inaugurated are in Siddharth, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. Eight medical schools were sanctioned under the centrally sponsored program for the establishment of new medical schools attached to district / referral hospitals and one medical faculty in Jaunpur was made operational by the government of l State through its own resources, he said. Under the centrally sponsored program, preference is given to underserved, backward and ambitious districts. The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. During the three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools were approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational, the PMO said. READ ALSO: On Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi welcomes the milestone of 100 crores of vaccines in India; says’ this shows our ability READ ALSO :The nation should be inspired by the patriotism and unity of Sardar Patel: PM Modi Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-9-medical-colleges-inauguration-uttar-pradesh-latest-development-projects-updates-741973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos