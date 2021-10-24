Politics
The government’s green obsession alienates the electorate
SIR Your report (October 19) details the government’s plans to, among other things, decarbonize electricity production. This includes nuclear power plants, offshore wind turbines, and solar power.
It is widely recognized that turbines at sea pose a danger to navigation and kill birds. More solar panels could mean even more good farmland sacrificed. But Britain has 11,000 miles of coastline, along which the sea rises and falls as much as 10 meters as the tide rises and falls. We have rivers whose flow to the sea never stops. So why do we plan to rely on wind and sun, neither of which are constant for our renewable electricity?
Of all the countries in the world, we are certainly in the best position to use water turbines in our rivers and along our shores. I would like to know why the government continues to ignore this option.
Meriel Thurstan
Taunton, Somerset
SIR Why doesn’t anyone mention the little things we can all do to help?
It is not necessary to take a bath or shower every day. We should wear clothes one more day, that is, wash them less often, buy less, but keep them longer. When it’s cold, we should wear an extra layer, rather than turning on the heater.
Susan kaye
York
Elusive Recall Jabs
SIR Sajid Javid, Secretary of Health, said: We have the jabs, we just need the arms to put them on. If you have not been invited within a week of reaching this six month milestone, please proceed to the National Reservation Service and Reservation online or by phone at 119.
My second jab was on April 2, so I’m one of the people Mr. Javid is talking to and did as he asked me to.
However, the online reservation service told me I couldn’t book and advised me to try 119 instead. When I did I was told I had to wait to be contacted by the NHS.
Gabrielle Fletcher
Leicester
SIR My wife and I are in the late 80’s so when we heard about the jab booster we went online to do our research.
We quickly found out that the very clear governments website had received a list of locations for the jab and had chosen one within half a mile of the house, with parking.
We were offered a choice of dates and times. It was Friday of last week, and the day we chose was the following Monday at 10:30 am.
The clinic itself was very well organized. In my opinion, the government and the NHS have found strengths.
Colin Stokes
New Malden, Surrey
The SIR Covid-19 is responsible for around 1% of all deaths. Why, then, are NHS leaders calling for an additional lockdown? Because they are responsible for the drastic reduction in the number of beds over several decades, leaving the service unable to cope with a wave of admissions. It is a direct result of allowing the system to be run by grain counters.
How many unnecessary deaths from other 99 percent of the causes will occur as a result of this mismanagement?
David Nunn
West Malling, Kent
SIR We have recently been on vacation to France, where everyone has to wear a mask in any enclosed space like a store, cafe or on public transport.
We had to show our vaccination certificates before eating in restaurants, which makes perfect sense. People were doing what the French do best enjoying long, lazy lunches. Covid-19 rates in France are significantly lower than in Britain, no doubt in part because of some of these measures.
Yet, as rates continue to rise here, our weak leaders prefer to bow to those selfish individuals who see sensible steps to curb the spread as an assault on their human rights. It’s time to get tough.
Kate Graeme-Kitchen
Brixham, Devon
