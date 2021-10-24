Clash of the titans as fiercest rivals reunite





Cricket’s most watched rivalry returns tonight in a game that promises everything.

MATCH CENTER

Few competitions in any sport demand the attention that Indo-Pakistani encounters get. It’s a rivalry intertwined with the richest sporting history between two mad cricketing nations that have produced some of the games’ most iconic players and moments.

Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. Waqar Younis, Wasim Akhtar and Shoaib Akhtar. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

The story they share of course added another shining chapter to the very first ICC Mens T20 World Cup when they faced each other in the final, which India won. Two years later, Pakistan got their hands on the trophy to erase the scars of the 2007 defeat. Neither side have won it since, but not for lack of trying.

From Joginder Sharmas ‘clutch final in the 2007 final to Kohlis’ masterclass in the group stage in 2016, to Mohammad Amir’s glittering spell in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, the matches between India and Pakistan have consistently produced cricket of the highest caliber. Expect this trend to continue tonight when the Kohli and Azams teams face off in Dubai.

Video cwc19 Oct 24 21 04:25

M16: India against Pakistan | Match preview | T20 World Cup 2021

Stepping away from their rivalry, this is essentially a match that brings together some of the game’s most exciting players on the same pitch.

Kohli vs Azam is a battle of captains, a battle of cover controls, a battle of two men who relentlessly pursued excellence. Kohli has the most races in men’s T20I history (3,159) at the best average (52.65) of any player the format has seen. Babar is regaining ground quickly on the race tally (2,204) and has the third best average (46.89) in the format. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan is in second place with an average of 48.40. They are all of consistency personified in a format that is not known for it. Add in Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammad Hafeez and you are looking at two hitting orders capable of scoring in all conditions.

Both teams feature sleek rapids in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and a huge range of spinners on the bowling front.

They are two teams tied in all aspects and both will be fully aware of how a loss would be detrimental to their trophy ambitions.

Fixture Details

The match: India v Pakistan Time: 6:00 p.m., Sunday 24 October Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Key players

Babar Azam

Leading his team in an ICC event for the first time and competing in the T20I World Cup for the first time, Azam approaches this firmly established match as one of the format’s top hitters. With an average of 46.89 out of 61 T20Is, Azam topped 2,000 T20I in the blink of an eye and shows no signs of stopping. Tonight’s game will be his very first T20I against India and he will be keen to show former rivals why he is so excited.

Virat Kohli

While Azam is making his tournament debut, Kohli owns this tournament. Player of the tournament in 2014 and 2016, Kohli is 86.33 T20 Cricket World Cup average. In 16 rounds at the event, he has passed fifty-nine times. Two of these fifties clashed against Pakistan, which never got him out. You think they will have to end this invincibility if they are to thwart India tonight.

Video cwc19 Oct 24 21 01:29

Pakistani star Hasan Ali sings “Dil Dil Pakistan” | T20 World Cup

The teams

There are two major questions India needs to answer and they both surround their attack: Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin or Varun Chakravarthy?

Given that he had the chance to play both warm-ups, Kumar seems likely to play ahead of Shami, but everyone is guessing who India was with their specialist spinner.

India possible XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (week), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy / Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan confirmed a 12-man squad the day before the match.

Pakistan XI possible: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez / Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Video cwc19 24 Oct 21 03:25

Sana Mir gives an overview of the Pakistani tournament | T20 World Cup

Captain’s Choice – KL Rahul

The opening batsman has to be the best choice of captain in this competition between rivals. Rahul enters the mega event thanks to great form in the Indian Premier League, especially in phase two, where he scored 295 points to an UAE average of 59 for the Punjab Kings. He also maintained the same form in warm-up matches, scoring 51 and 39 points against England and Australia respectively.

Must-Have – Mohammad Rizwan

All eyes may be on Pakistani captain Babar Azam, but Rizwan has been a consistent player for them over the past two years. He has scored 885 points in 19 T20I innings with an average of 80.45 since 2020, making him a fixture in this crucial opening meeting between Pakistan and India.

PLAY NOW

What they said

Virat Kohli, Captain of India, on Hardik Pandya’s presence with the bat: “What he brings to this # 6 spot is something you just can’t create overnight, and so I’ve always been in favor of backing him in Australia as a pure drummer, and we saw what he did in the T20 series and how he can pull the game out of the opposition when he’s in the thick of it. boom. “

Babar Azam, captain of Pakistan, on the Pakistani state of mind: “We have forgotten what we have done in the past and we are trying to focus on the future. We will try to do better on the ground in this. match and we will try to produce better results. “

Video cwc19 Oct 24 21 02:27

Predictions of the final of the T20 World Cup: India and Pakistan on everyone’s lips | T20 World Cup

