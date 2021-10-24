Two Years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin, PHRI Appreciates Incentives During Pandemic

DRAWING. President Joko Widodo with Vice President Maruf Amin

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) has expressed its appreciation for policies in the form of stimulus measures and regulations issued by the economic team of President Joko Widodo’s government over the past two years.

PHRI General Secretary Maulana Yusran said that since 2020 the government is seen as paying enough attention to the sustainability of entrepreneurs in the hotel and restaurant industry.

This is, among other things, in view of the hotel and restaurant tax refund policy which is worth around 3.3 trillion rupees. The incentives were reportedly received by hotels and restaurants in 108 regencies and towns across Indonesia.

“This value is indeed not important, but it is very useful for businessmen in this industry during the pandemic,” he told Kontan.co.id on Sunday (10/24).

He continued, the stimulus contained in the bank bond regulation has not been completely lost even though the government issued POJK No. 48/2020 regarding National Economic Stimulus to offer easing to sectors affected by COVID-19, including the tourism sector.

Maulana also mentioned that the government assistance in the stimulus program of the electricity bill of 15,390 billion rupees for 33.64 million PLN customers, ranging from domestic customers to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) , to the social, commercial and industrial sectors also deserves to be appreciated. .

He explained that at that time the government had issued three stimulus measures, namely discount rates of 50% and 100%, exemption from minimum account provisions and exemption from charges or subscription fees. .

He said his party also appreciated the addition of joint leave at the end of the year as well as helping workers in the hotel, restaurant and tourism sectors through the card program. pre-employment.

“The conditions experienced by hospitality professionals in 2020 will certainly be different in 2021. Throughout 2020, the industry is very difficult in this area. cash flow because the income is very minimal and the occupation is very low. Then, in the first and second quarters of 2021, the occupancy rate is also still lower than in 2020 because it entered the PSBB phase and the restrictions on foreign tourists, ”he further explained.

However, Maulana estimates that there will be growth in the third quarter of 2021 compared to last year, as restrictions on mobilization have eased. He began to see the resilience of the hospitality industry during this time.

He also said that in the second quarter of 2021, the situation was very depressed due to the emergency PPKM, which reduced hotel occupancy rates by 5-10%.

“If we compare again with 2019, the close of 2020, the occupancy rate is around 34.5%, this has decreased by around 20% compared to 2020. The occupancy of the rooms is also at the level by 30-40%, the drop in demand is actually still falling so far, ”he said.

The other effect of declining demand is, Maulana continued, that 5-star hotels have started to lower their prices and enter the 4-star and even 3-star hotel market segment, thus disrupting rates in the market. hospitality industry and hampering employment.

He said that to overcome this, PHRI hopes that POJK incentives will resume until the end of 2021. In addition, he hopes that government policies that regulate the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as a condition for air travel be reviewed. .

Mandatory requirements for the use of PCR are regulated in Interior Minister (Inmendagri) Instruction Number 53 of 2021 regarding PPKM 1-3 levels in Java and Bali.

“If you look at the character of tourists who spend 3 nights on vacation, setting up this PCR test is not only expensive but also expensive. Even though the price of the PCR test has been lowered, it is still expensive. For us ideally it could be around 100,000 Rp. Or 200,000 Rp., Even it’s free. Time allotted to get test results, why not just flatten it down to 6 o’clock? There is no need for a 24 hour choice and so on, “he concluded.

