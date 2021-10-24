Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit: report





President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold a virtual summit this year, according to a report setting up a high-stakes forum to discuss tariffs, human rights and Chinese secrecy over the origins of COVID- 19. Biden and Communist Lifetime President plan to call event before 2022, Bloomberg News reports. The White House did not immediately respond to The Posts’ request for comment. Biden and Xi had a private 90-minute phone call on September 9, but a summit poses significant risk to Biden. Chinese diplomats won a propaganda victory in March in ridicule the United States facing Secretary of State Antony Blinkens at an in-person summit in Alaska. It is not known to what extent the virtual summit will be public. The Biden administration has maintained many of former President Donald Trump’s policies towards China, including tariffs on Chinese goods and the Trump administration’s sanctions against Chinese officials for eliminating Hong’s autonomy. Kong and mistreated Uyghur Muslim minorities. But Biden has adopted a more conciliatory tone towards China. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping had a private 90-minute phone call on September 9. Getty Images The White House said in a reading of the Biden-Xi phone call last month that Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world. and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict. That call description did not say whether Biden had pushed China to be transparent about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later declined to say whether Biden raised the issue. US intelligence agencies in August felt it was plausible the deadly virus has leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Psaki recently stated that Biden opposes Trump’s demand for China to pay $ 10 trillion in reparations for allowing COVID-19 to spread. The first son, Hunter Biden, is a co-owner of a Chinese investment firm known as BHRPartners, which was formed 12 days after joining his father aboard Air Force Two for a December 2013 trip to Beijing. , according to recently released trade documents. The Wall Street Journal reports that BHR is co-owned byChinese public entities. 2017 email retrieved from Hunter Bidens laptop describes 10% layawayfor the big onein the context of a possible agreement involving a Chinese energy company. This deal did not materialize, but Hunter Biden’s former business partnerTony Bobulinski said Joe Bidenwas the big one.

