Donald Trump Jr attacks Alec Baldwin after film tragedy





DONALD TRUMP JR has taken on Alec Baldwin after the shooting death of a crew member on the set of the actor’s latest film.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after being shot by Baldwin on the set of Rust.

Court documents revealed that the actor received the gun from a director, who told Baldwin the gun was safe to use.

Following the tragedy, Baldwin was pilloried by Trump Jr on Instagram.

He posted a photo of a stone-faced Baldwin with the caption: “That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people than your vast gun collection has ever done.”

The son of former Republican President Donald Trump is an avid hunter and reportedly considered running for the NRA vice-president last year.

Baldwin, meanwhile, who regularly usurped Trump Senior in Saturday Night Live skits mocking the then president, is a Democrat and animal rights activist.

In a follow-up article, Trump Jr also referred last year to accusations that the actor’s wife, Hilaria, had overestimated his Spanish heritage.

The businessman shared a photo of the couple with the words: “How do you say, in English, were f **** d?”

A third article showed an image of the cartoon character Homer Simpson carrying a sign, saying, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.”

Taking a darker tone, Trump Jr wrote alongside one of his posts that he was concerned about how the tragedy might have happened.

“Why was a propeller pistol loaded and able to fire?” Wrote Trump Jr.

“Why did an actor point a gun at a cinematographer and pull the trigger?

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Image: (Image: Mat Hayward / Getty Images for AMC Networks)

“Why don’t those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them.

“Why don’t those who hate guns and profit from them not learning the basics of gun safety so they can check these things for themselves?

“The list goes on and on. Do you have any other questions ? If so, list them below. “

An LA Times article claims concerns about gun safety had previously been raised after previous misfires on set and staff walked away to protest the working conditions.

A vigil was held for Hutchins last night (Image: Sam Wasson / Getty Images)

A Hutchins Memorial Vigil was held Saturday night in New Mexico.

In a statement yesterday, Baldwin said he was cooperating with the police investigation.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” he added.

